54 Below To Present 54 SINGS REGINA SPEKTOR: OFF THE RADIO

"You've Got Time" to join us at 54 Below as we pay tribute to the queen of indie-pop herself, Regina Spektor. Follow us, ballad by ballad as we explore the grammy nominated lyrics and poetry of one of our generations greatest singer/songwriters.

Featuring songs like, "On The Radio," "Eet," "Samson," and so many more! Come hang out with Aly Marie Mazzie (Producer), Sami Blake, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Laura Casertano, Megan Derbick, Cheslee Duke, Bella Faye, Victoria Gullo, Laura Renee Mehl, Brenna Patzer, Brennen Malone, Evie Shuckman, Danielle Standifer, Gina Teschke, & Jae Weit as we celebrate and sing the songbook of one of the music industry's most self-made women! Accompanied by Flynn Byun on piano, Jude Caminos on Drums, and Myles Joseph on guitar, this going to be a night to remember!

Please note: Regina Spektor will not be appearing at this concert!

Tickets Available here: https://54below.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F5d00001H6n5MEAR

54 Sings Regina Spektor plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 18th at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$41 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.