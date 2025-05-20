54 Below to Celebrate Pride Month with Tracie Thoms, Lee Roy Reams, Jenn Colella, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will honor the LGBTQ+ performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Pride Month. Join in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form as we present a spectacular line up of shows including Jenn Colella: Out and Proud, Seth Sikes and Friends Celebrate Judy Garland’s 103rd Birthday, and A Night Of Pride With Robin Fierce!.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – JUNE 1 & 29 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

The performance on June 1 will feature Bootsie Lefaris, Thee Suburbia, and Diana Taylor.

The performance on June 29 will feature host Kiki Ball-Change, Castrata, Melisma, and Norma Tears.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAMES TURNS 54: A (KIND OF) BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – JUNE 2 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“A wonderful musician and an even more wonderful human being” – Carolina Rial, recording artist and Team Legend on “The Voice”

“James has a special touch with music and is able to make music sound like more than just the notes that you see on sheet music.” – Senzel Ahmady, Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin 2nd North American tour.

“That’s my Best Friend!” – Morgan Dudley, Disney’s Descendents: The Rise of Red.

Multihyphenate composer, arranger, and music director extraordinaire James Stryska is returning to 54 Below… for the 54th time!

Recounting iconic and heartfelt moments from their previous 53 concerts, come witness a setlist of James’s greatest hits from concerts like 54 Sings: The Glee Version and the Now That’s What I Call Broadway! series. Featuring some of the 500+ people James has worked with ranging from Broadway actors, West End actors, and his former lovers… this concert will feature original arrangements, some original music, and stuff you can only hear when Stryska is at the keys.

Plus, it’s June and he’s queer… so be an ally! Don’t be homophobic!

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Featuring Delaney Brown, Nick T. Daly, Cara Rose DiPietro, Megan Dwinell, Joomin Hwang, Makena Jackson, Jacobi Kai, Micaela Lamas, Pablo David Laucerica, Kyra Linekin, Eric May Liu, Katryna Marttala, Jackson Mizell, Johanna Moise, Molly Oldham, Ren Parker, Erin Ramirez, Carolina Rial, Justin David Sullivan, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Rixey Terry, Cole Thompson, Brian Vaulx Jr., and more stars to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Roy Reams: ME & BETTY (AKA Lauren Bacall) – JUNE 3 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams premieres his brand new show, Me & Betty (AKA Lauren Bacall)!

Join us as Lee Roy reminisces with stories and songs about his up-close-and-personal relationship with the legendary star Lauren Bacall. He knew, worked with, and loved Lauren Bacall… but when they were alone, she was Betty Joan Perske from the Bronx! Book now for the inside scoop!

The Tony Award®-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. Now join us for Lee Roy’s newest evening of unforgettable stories and songs!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTS OF LOVE: THE SONGS OF Jason Robert Brown – JUNE 3 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night of exploration of different forms of love through the lens of Jason Robert Brown’s incredible musicals! This revue will bring songs from 13, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County, Parade, Songs for a New World, Mr. Saturday Night, and more to the famed 54 Below stage, featuring a cast of Broadway’s present and future stars. Don’t miss this “Opportunity” to hear your favorites from JRB’s expansive songbook in a brand new way!

Music direction by Evelyn Tomaro.

Hosted and produced by David Rosenthal (Matilda).

Produced by Nina Osso.

Vocal music direction by Miranda Slingluff.

Assistant directed by Lily Lindstrom.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TO ALL THE TENORS I’VE LOVED BEFORE: A PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION – JUNE 5 AT 7PM

To All The Tenors I’ve Loved Before: A Pride Month Celebration brings a queer touch to your Golden Age favorites, contemporary ballads, and song cycle duets. This show will celebrate the journey of identity and flip well-known songs on their head to show new perspectives. To All The Tenors I’ve Loved Before is an evening of singing what you want to whom you want, no matter the original context. Come celebrate queer joy and coming into (and coming out for) yourself! Directed by Shelby Phillips and produced by Rachael Kinser. Music direction and piano by Richard Lowenburg.

Featuring Cate Elise Goddard, Stephen Gordon, Scott Healy, Lauren Henriques, Walter Higginbotham, Amelio Kirshon, Lawson Lewallen, Marcus McGee, Bea Mienik, Meag O’Meara, Shelby Phillips, Stevie Reynolds, Gabriela Santana, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tracie Thoms – JUNE 6 & 7 AT 7PM

The performance on June 7 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tracie Thoms, star of the film and Broadway production of Rent, the hit TV series, “9-1-1,” and more, returns to 54 Below! Join us for an updated version of her sold-out 2017 show, which was hailed as “captivating and soulful” by BroadwayWorld. Hear some of her favorite songs by beloved performers like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, John Legend, and Bonnie Raitt. Tracie will share her special stories and memories from a long and successful career in TV, film and on Broadway in these two exciting shows!

Her Broadway credits include Rent, the Tony®-nominated revival of Falsettos, Stick Fly, and Drowning Crow.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE ANNUAL TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY TO BENEFIT 54 BELOW – JUNE 8 AT 6:30PM

It’s the Great White Way’s biggest night and you’re invited to celebrate at a 54 Below. Join us in Broadway’s Living Room and celebrate theater’s most glamorous event at our annual American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards® Viewing Party to Benefit 54 Below.

Portion of the proceeds from this evening will go towards 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy Program, allowing us to open our doors to an economically diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.

Come out and watch the ceremony on our large screens and enjoy a specially curated dinner as you cheer on your favorite nominees and predict the winners.

Back by popular demand, all guests will be provided with ballots to fill out their Tony® Award Winning predictions with a chance to win a number of prizes which will be announced later in the evening. Commercial break mini games and challenges will follow as the night progresses.

Your tax-deductible donation includes a specially curated three-course dinner and a welcome glass of wine.

Bar Seating: $125 (includes $2 in fees). Bar Rail Seating: $175 (includes $2 in fees). Main Dining Room: $225 (includes $2 in fees). Ringside: $275 (includes $2 in fees). Premium: $325 (includes $2 in fees). Donation may be partially tax deductible. Value of goods & services is $50.

Jenn Colella: OUT AND PROUD – JUNE 9 & JULY 14 AT 7PM

Following her recent sold out 54 Below engagements, Tony® nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella returns to 54 Below with her special PRIDE show!

Throughout a delicious mix of pop, rock, funk and musical theatre songs, Jenn will share her coming out stories and celebrate love in all its many forms. Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received the Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include Suffs, If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford’s Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO), and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COWFOLK: THE GAY RODEO MUSICAL – JUNE 9 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a boisterous evening featuring songs from Queer Cowfolk, the gay rodeo musical! Bear Kosik and Lani Madland have created a celebration of LGBTQ pride. Experience the world premiere live performance of the multiple-award-winning song “What I’m Saying,” as well as “The First Drag Queen Rodeo Clown,” “Purple Mini Rental,” “Lonely After Forty,” and more, including, of course, “The Rodeo Has Come to Town!” Featuring a young electrifying cast, this concert is presented by Bearly Designed Productions, with musical direction by Matthew Savage, and production management by Jay Michaels Global Communications. This is a world premiere live performance.

The weekend for the International Gay Rodeo Association event in suburban Denver arrives. As the evening and weekend unfold, Ron makes a move on Marty who is also eyed by Dolly. Rebecca and Tina become engaged and demonstrate what a healthy relationship looks like. Derik and Dane alternately complain to Gurney and Brace about never having found the right one while chasing Paul for NSA sex. Fred keeps trying to demonstrate he still loves Ron unsuccessfully until Ron discovers he’s the one who needs to change his attitude about the relationship. Hi-yo Silver!!!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes AND FRIENDS CELEBRATE Judy Garland’S 103RD BIRTHDAY, FEAT. Alysha Umphress & MORE! – JUNE 10 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with special guest stars to salute Judy Garland, the most iconic of all icons, on her 103rd birthday. Sikes and friends will perform many of the show-stopping standards for which Judy is known, from MGM to Carnegie Hall & beyond! Sikes’s Garland tribute shows have earned two BroadwayWorld Awards and The New York Times said, “The performance — less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her method of belting – was a hit with audiences and critics alike.” He has performed tributes at 54 Below to Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand, and has been touring in his duo show, The New Belters, with Nicolas King.

On this celebratory birthday evening, Sikes will partner with an array of talent to perform some of Judy’s duets which are instantly recognized and some guests will belt out their own versions of Judy’s best-loved standards. He will appear with a full seven-piece band. Music direction by Phil Reno.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Charles Busch, Nicolas King, Jon-Michael Reese, Alysha Umphress, and more stars to be announced!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Melissa Manchester | FIFTY THREADS: AN ARTIST’S JOURNEY – JUNE 12 – 14 AT 7PM

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester returns to 54 Below with Fifty Threads: An Artist’s Journey, reflecting on her five-decade career, celebrating her 20 plus albums, and sharing stories along the way. A Native New Yorker, Melissa holds the distinction of being the first singer ever to have two Academy Award-nominated songs in the same year (“Through The Eyes Of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise) and to perform them both in the same Oscar telecast.

Melissa was most recently seen in the national tour of Funny Girl as Mrs. Brice, has also starred in the national tours of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Music Of The Night and Song And Dance, and created the role of Maddy, the title character’s mother, on the NBC hit TV series “Blossom.” Nominated for a Grammy in 1980 for “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” she won the Grammy Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.”

Melissa has composed music for the animated features The Great Mouse Detective and Lady And The Tramp II, the sequel to the Disney classic. In addition to composing the scores for the theatrical musicals I Sent A Letter To My Love and Sweet Potato Queens, Melissa also co-wrote the radio mainstays “Midnight Blue,” “Come In From The Rain,” and “Whenever I Call You Friend.” In November 2021, Melissa was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $134 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GOES GAGA – JUNE 12 AT 9:30PM

Lady Gaga will not appear at this performance.

54 Goes Gaga is a cabaret featuring the transcendent music of Lady Gaga. This show pays tribute to Lady Gaga and her new album by arranging her songs into the intoxicating styles of musical theater. Taking a page from Gaga’s evolving artistry, this cabaret transforms songs from all eras of her career, such as “Disease,” “Telephone,” and “You and I.” Every Broadway and Gaga fan will be entertained as a fresh new take on her music is performed by fresh new artists. Lady Gaga is a musician who has always loved her fans for who they are, and this timely cabaret allows her Broadway fans to celebrate her in the best way they can!

Produced by Dre Shapiro.

Directed by Jonathan McLawhorn.

Music direction by Nick Sienkiewicz.

Featuring Gloria Alcalá, Anania, Whitley Armstrong, Nyx Berry, Lauren Dodds, Bea Effay, Mack Farrar, Amanda Gomes, Ava Masias, Sekou Nance, Isa Peña, Jesse Pike, and Jason Sekili.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ETERNAL SUNSHINE DELUXE: BRIGHTER DAYS AHEAD – JUNE 13 AT 9:30PM

Experience Ariana Grande’s most recent album, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, live and in concert at 54 Below! Hear her masterful harmonies and beautiful lyrics as a group of artists performs each of the songs from the album in the order they were released. Prepare to hear popular songs such as “Yes, And?,” “Eternal Sunshine,” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” accompanied by a full band. Travel with us through the album as we explore what it means to experience the complexities of life and relationships while staying true to yourself.

Directed and produced by Juliana Rose Smith.

Music direction by Shailen Patel Braun.

Joined by Sophie Rose Epstein on violin/viola, Elizabeth Mandell on bass, and Sam Novotny on drums.

Featuring Tyrese Shawn Avery, Christopher Aviles, Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Kalusha Brutlag, Julia Kim Caldwell, Maggie Cox, Sara Gordon, Liv Howell, Rachel Jancarek, Lola Lama, Savanna La Selva, Elijah Maston, Angelina Mercurio, Natasha Miñoso, and Cullen Parrish.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF PRIDE WITH ROBIN FIERCE! – JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

From “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” season 15, Robin Fierce returns to 54 Below to debut, A Night of Pride with Robin Fierce! Take a trip down memory lane as she recounts her coming out. While sharing stories about her queer journey, she’ll take this opportunity to highlight some of her favorite songs and queer artists, in this fully live sung experience. Taking place right in the middle of NYC Pride season, let’s celebrate all that we are, remember how far we’ve come, and the work still needed to be done. And who better to do that with than a stunning singing drag queen, honey!?

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WE THE PEOPLE: A CELEBRATION OF TRANS STORYTELLING, JOY, AND RESILIENCE – JUNE 15 AT 9:30PM

Trans stories (and theatre) are more important now than ever before, and 54 Below is proud to highlight trans storytelling with We The People. This brand-new concert features an all trans cast sharing their experiences through song and speech, all while celebrating trans joy and resilience. Featuring a wide variety of music from Broadway and beyond and produced by Reese Brooks, We the People highlights the importance and impact of queer voices. Join this cast for an unforgettable evening of heartfelt and inspirational storytelling!

Producer Reese Brooks (he/xe) is a multi-hyphenate creative who strives to create art that highlights queer and trans voices. Their performing and producing acts have been critically-acclaimed on platforms such as Cabaret Scenes and Theater Pizzazz; his most recent concert Nonbinary Finery (54 Below) having been nominated for a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Special Event. Past performers of Brooks’ shows have accrued credits from both television (CBS, Amazon Prime, Nickelodeon) and stage (Lincoln Center, Broadway’s Town Hall, 54 Below).

Produced and directed by Reese Brooks (he/xe).

Music direction by JQ Welch (she/her).

Featuring Olivia Billings, Reese Brooks, Blanca Del Loco, Evan Grant, Flower, Katryna Marttala, SkittLeZ Ortiz, Clover Pujols, and Sushma Saha.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – JUNE 16 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Billy Stritch.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY HITS: GAY EDITION – A PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION – JUNE 16 AT 9:30PM

In celebration of Pride Month, join us at 54 Below for a special night of the most flamboyant, unapologetic, and fierce Broadway tunes sung through a queer lens from musicals such as Rent, Smash, Death Becomes Her, and more! You will sing and dance along to Broadway hits such as “Take Me or Leave Me,” “They Just Keep Moving The Line,” and “Alive Forever.” This will be a night full of stunning New York City performers and vocalists reimagining musical favorites and taking you on a journey through the ages of the funniest, saddest, and most inspiring broadway music. Channel your inner queen or king and get ready to slay the night away with us!

Produced by David Medina.

Music direction by Louis Josephson.

Featuring Stephanie Ainsworth, Antonyio Artis, Sami Blake, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Addison Clover, Olivia Conti, Fernando Garcia, J. Giachetti, Antione Gray Jr., JQ Hennessy, Louis Josephson, Malea Kimberly, Cameron Krauss, Markus Mann, David Medina, Kaleb Sells, and Anania Williams.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DANCERS OVER 40 CELEBRATES THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF CHICAGO – JUNE 18 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

“In fifty years or so, it’s gonna change you know…” one thing that will never change is the staying power of one of Broadway’s ultimate classics: Kander and Ebb’s Chicago. In this celebration, for which part of the proceeds will go to Dancers Over 40, cast members from the 1975 Broadway premiere and the 1996 Broadway revival will tell tales and sing songs to pay tribute to Bob Fosse, Chita Rivera, Ann Reinking, Gwen Verdon, and the other legends who had a hand in the musical’s creation.

The event will be produced by Dancers Over 40 and Charles Kirsch and musically directed by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Marsha Bagwell, Fred Barton, Candy Brown, Gregory Butler, Cheryl Clark, Gene Foote, Mindy Cooper Grenke, Melora Hardin, Carolyn Kirsch, Michael Kubala, Mary Ann Lamb, Tony Award® winner James Naughton, Lenora Nemetz, Kristen Faith Oei, Michon Peacock, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, Michelle R. Robinson, David Sabella, Tony Award® nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams, Penny Worth, and more stars to be announced!

Hosted by Golden Globe nominee and former Roxie Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Chicago). Directed by former Velma Stephanie Pope (Pippin, Fosse, Chicago), with assistant direction by former Velma Mamie Duncan-Gibbs (Kiss Me, Kate, Joseph…, Chicago).

For 7pm performance: $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For 9:30pm performance: $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHER & CHER ALIKE: THE HIT SONGS OF AN ICON – JUNE 20 AT 9:30PM

Cher will not appear at this performance

She is “The Goddess of Pop” who has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. More to the point, she has been a star, always in the limelight, for her entire adult life. She has had five number one singles — we’ll sing them all — and twenty-two songs in the top 40 (we’ll sing a lot of those, of course, as well). Come out and dance the night away as we journey through the songbook of the incomparable artist simply known as Cher. We’ll rock the pop in this show about her legendary history and her unforgettable hit songs leaving you grooving well into the night as the “Beat Goes On.”

Produced, directed, and written by NYC’s famed impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world, including writing, directing, and producing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Gabrielle Baker, Avery Bank, Reese Brooks, Melissa Burke-Manwaring, Laura D’Andre, Natalie Douglas, Melanie Puente Ervin, Toni Huegel, Emily Iaquinta, Valentina Perdido, Luana Psaros, Kelli Rabke, Kara Vito, and Chelsea Lee Wheatley.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY – JUNE 24 – 28 & 30 & JULY 1 – 3, 5 & 6 AT 7PM

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below by popular demand in their hit duo show, this time with some brand new exciting songs added!

In this special 10-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you’ll never forget!

$139.50 cover charge (includes $14.50 in fees). $187 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $202 premium fees (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMING OUT, THE MUSICAL! – JUNE 27 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is celebrating Pride Month with Coming Out, the Musical! Join our all-LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team for an evening filled with heartwarming ballads and queer joy! Experience a musical journey of self-discovery with the chance to share your own coming out story; you might just hear it read aloud during the performance! After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team lead an unforgettable night you won’t want to miss!

Directed by Felisha Heng.

Music direction by Jason Belanger.

Featuring Rhys Avery, Joe Bliss, Helora Danna, Felisha Heng, Erech Holder-Hetmeyer, Maggie McAuliffe, Freddy Millan Jr., Allison St. Rock, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ICONS ONLY: A TRIBUTE TO PRIDE ANTHEMS – JUNE 28 AT 9:30PM

Gigi St. Croix and Temple Grandé and their cast of talent NYC based drag performers are proud to bring their celebration of queer pride anthems to 54 Below! With musical direction by Kent Dennis, Icons Only: A Tribute to Pride Anthems is a lively and raucous send up to all the singers who help shaped LGBTQ+ history with their music and stories. Featuring hits from Cher, Madonna, Whitney Houston, and others, Icons Only will be the one Pride Month cabaret you’ll want to see! Join us for this celebration and learn why Pride is a deeper love!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISN’T IT QUEER? SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE – JUNE 29 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Isn’t It Queer? Sondheim Unplugged Celebrates Pride.

It’s that time of year for feeling pretty and witty and gay! For the third time in its illustrious history, Sondheim Unplugged will be celebrating Pride month featuring a Company made up entirely of LGBTQ+ performers. Just how queer is Stephen Sondheim’s music? Host Rob Maitner (who got gay married right here at 54 Below) will explain it all to you as music director John Fischer accompanies some of today’s most fabulous out performers. It’s the best thing that ever could have happened! Now more than ever it’s time to remind people that we’re still here!

Featuring special guest Andrew Cristi.

Also featuring Marla Alpert, Sarah Goodman, Diva LaMarr, Marissa Miller, Andrea Prestinario, Jon-Michael Reese, and Jody Reynard.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE IT GAY: A PRIDE CELEBRATION 2.0 – JUNE 30 AT 9:30PM

Cornerstone Creative Co., featuring the direction of Emmy Daniels, Haley Keizur, and Torie Brown, is thrilled to return to 54 Below. Created with the purpose of uniting people of faith and diverse sexualities, Cornerstone Creative Co. hopes to celebrate and uplift often unheard voices and illuminate intersectionality of identity. Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration will bring together a cast of Broadway alumni and rising stars- and will feature your favorite musical theater classics, but Make. Them. Gay. For one night, for the second year in a row, straight is not the standard. Performances will shine a light on pre-existing queer subtext or genderbend to fruity perfection. With selections that range from Wicked’s “What Is This Feeling” sung through a sapphic lens, to an mlm rendition of Waitress’s “You Matter to Me,” Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration is a reclamation of the art that shaped us. Join us for a joyful exploration of love on stage, in all of its hues, for all the gays!

Featuring Shelby Acosta, MaKensey Kaye Alford, Jane Bruce, Lily Burka, Keara Byron, Layla Hope Clarke, Emmy Daniels, Luke Gilmore, Gracie Kendall, Kyra Kennedy, Reese Maynard, Solomon Parker III, Chris Richie, Oliver Richman, Lilian Stoneberger, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

JAMES TURNS 54: A (KIND OF) BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION June 2 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Lee Roy Reams: ME & BETTY (AKA Lauren Bacall) June 3 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Tracie Thoms June 7 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ISN’T IT QUEER? SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE June 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

