10 Videos We Love To Watch While Awaiting Loren Smith LOVE SHOW at Chelsea Table + Stage November 19th
YouTuber and industry favorite Loren Smith prepares for an NYC solo show debut.
Acclaimed international vocalist Loren Smith will make his New York City solo show debut on November 19th at Chelsea Table + Stage and the Broadway World Cabaret team has been scrolling through the YouTube machine, looking for videos to introduce the West Coast-er to the City That Doesn't Sleep. The YouTube artist, singer, arranger, and composer who has collaborated with the likes of Lillias White, Deborah Cox, Heather Headley, Norm Lewis and Joshua Henry, has appeared on numerous television programs and albums, as well as serving as vocal director for the Michael Buble concerts, will play LOVE SHOW, an evening that is described as "one for the world we live in" and that features covers, as well as original material.
Always interested in welcoming new artists to the industry and the community, we at Broadway World Cabaret have curated ten videos of Loren Smith in action, including some that are appropriate to the upcoming holiday season.
Visit the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE to get reservations to the show, and check out the Loren Smith website HERE.https://www.sanglorensmith.com/
1. Beautiful Smile
2. Always Remember
3. For All We Know
4. You Can't Hide Love
5. Our First Christmas
6. Break Free
7. Let It Be
8. Hit the Road Jack
9. Can't Wait
10. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
From This Author - Stephen Mosher
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
November 9, 2022
Amy Jo Jackson has been garnering praise for THE BRASS MENAGERIE for two years and this writer has finally arrived at the party.
10 Videos We Love To Watch While Awaiting Loren Smith LOVE SHOW at Chelsea Table + Stage November 19th
November 9, 2022
Singer Loren Smith is ready to premiere his LOVE SHOW to New York audiences.
Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Nine: The Parental Units
November 9, 2022
Broadway World Cabaret is looking at the work of a couple that is clearly THE PARENTAL UNITS
Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Eight: The Trailblazer
November 8, 2022
Broadway World Cabaret is looking at the work of a man we acknowledge as THE TRAILBLAZER
Review: Carole J. Bufford Blazes Brilliant In BAD MOON RISING at Birdland
November 7, 2022
With her All Hallows Eve show, Carole J. Bufford sets Birdland on delicious fire.