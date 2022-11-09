10 Videos We Love To Watch While Awaiting Loren Smith LOVE SHOW at Chelsea Table + Stage November 19th

Acclaimed international vocalist Loren Smith will make his New York City solo show debut on November 19th at Chelsea Table + Stage and the Broadway World Cabaret team has been scrolling through the YouTube machine, looking for videos to introduce the West Coast-er to the City That Doesn't Sleep. The YouTube artist, singer, arranger, and composer who has collaborated with the likes of Lillias White, Deborah Cox, Heather Headley, Norm Lewis and Joshua Henry, has appeared on numerous television programs and albums, as well as serving as vocal director for the Michael Buble concerts, will play LOVE SHOW, an evening that is described as "one for the world we live in" and that features covers, as well as original material.

Always interested in welcoming new artists to the industry and the community, we at Broadway World Cabaret have curated ten videos of Loren Smith in action, including some that are appropriate to the upcoming holiday season.

Visit the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE to get reservations to the show, and check out the Loren Smith website HERE.https://www.sanglorensmith.com/

1. Beautiful Smile

2. Always Remember

3. For All We Know

4. You Can't Hide Love

5. Our First Christmas

6. Break Free

7. Let It Be

8. Hit the Road Jack

9. Can't Wait

10. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays