10 Videos Announcing That LOVE IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER With Nicolas King At The Green Room 42

Nightclub singer, Broadway veteran, jazz proficient, and Broadway World Cabaret Award Winner for Best Swing Act Nicolas King will return to the New York nightclub stage for the first time since the death of his longtime artistic partner, legendary pianist & arranger, Mike Renzi. King (who has an extensive resume and a lot of other awards) will play The Green Room 42 on May 4th at 7 pm with the show LOVE IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER (Info and tickets HERE) and, in anticipation, Broadway World Cabaret is looking at some of Nicolas King's most fun and impressive YouTube videos. We invite readers to enjoy them with us and to visit the Nicolas King website HERE.

1. For Carol Burnett

2. Call Me Irresponsible

3. The Music Stopped

4. Children Will Listen

5. Half Way Home

6. Stop and Smell The Roses

7. You Go To My Head

8. If We Say Goodbye

9. There'll Be Another Spring

10. What a Wonderful World

BONUS: This is audio only but it is worth listening to. Thrilling from Renzi and King, both.

11. Pick Yourself Up