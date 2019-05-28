Zack Snyder's Netflix Zombie Thriller ARMY OF THE DEAD Rounds Out Cast

Zack Snyder's zombie thriller ARMY OF THE DEAD rounds out cast with Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi and Huma Qureshi joining the previously announced Dave Bautista in the Netflix film.

The story is by Zack Snyder, screenplay by Joby Harold and Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten.

The film is set to be produced by the Stone Quarry's Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller.

The cast concludes Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Sweetbitter), Ana De La Reguera (Everything, Everything, Goliath), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) and Huma Qureshi (Kaala, Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur) join the previously announced Dave Bautista.

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Army of the Dead marks Snyder's return to the zombie genre, previously making his directorial debut with Dawn of the Dead for Universal Pictures.

Principal photography is set to begin in July.





