Zachary Quinto-Narrated Audiobook THE DISPATCHER to Be Adapted Into Series

The Dispatcher, an audiobook narrated by Zachary Quinto, will be adapted into a television series.

Deadline reports that the new series producer Uri Singer has acquired the rights to the property. Singer recently produced Netflix's recent Underworld feature film.

The Dispatcher takes place in a futuristic Chicago where it is nearly impossible to murder anyone. 99% of murders resolve in anyone who is intentionally killed coming back. The new series will follow Tony Valdez, a Dispatcher who is a professional at humanely dispatching those about to die, so they can have a SECOND CHANCE to avoid their true death. He teams up with CHICAGO PD detective, Nona Langdon, to help save those at death's door and solve the crimes that originally brought them to that point.

Zachary Quinto is known for his roles as Sylar in the science fiction drama series Heroes (2006-2010), Spock in the film Star Trek (2009) and its sequels Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016), and Charlie Manx in the AMC series NOS4A2. Quinto is also known for his Emmy nominated performance in American Horror Story: Asylum.

Other film credits include Margin Call, What's Your Number?, Hitman: Agent 47, Snowden, Hotel Artemis, High Flying Bird, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and The Boys in the Band. He also appeared in roles on television series such as So NoTORIous, The Slap, 24, Girls, Hannibal, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Big Mouth, and Little America. Quinto's stage credits include in Angels in America, The Glass Menagerie, Smokefall, and Boys in the Band.

