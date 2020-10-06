YouTube Originals Premieres New Interactive Voting Special YOUCHOOSE 2020

Takeing viewers through the key steps in the voting process.

Today Youtube Originals launched "YouChoose 2020" - a new interactive voting special that takes viewers through the key steps in the voting process, in a way that only Youtube can. This special is the first of 2 voting programs ("Kid Correspondent" - premiering in October) that will launch this month as part of YouTube's work to help users access helpful, authoritative voting-related information.

"YouChoose 2020" uses the Youtube meme of viewers choosing so they can learn everything they need to know in order to vote - from a cooking tutorial that shows you that voting is as easy as following a recipe, to a nail tutorial that compares registration to the perfect nail polish base coat, or even an auto repair video that breaks down the 'nuts and bolts' of voting. At the end of each video, "YouChoose" how you would like to find out about the next step of the voting process through YouTube's most popular memes.

The interactive special is produced by Portal A, who previously developed and produced the award-winning "State of Pride" documentary for Youtube Originals. Nadine Zylstra is head of the Youtube Originals Learning, Impact and Kids & Families team. Ian Roth and Lauren Vrazilek oversee "YouChoose 2020."

