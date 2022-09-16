Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Yara Shahidi Lands New Facebook Watch Show

Facebook Watch is premiering the new original series Yara Shahidi’s Day Off on Thursday, September 29.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Facebook Watch is premiering the new original series Yara Shahidi's Day Off on Thursday, September 29th, starring actress, scholar, and self-proclaimed music nerd Yara Shahidi. The new series is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Yara and Keri Shahidi's 7th Sun Productions.

Yara Shahidi's Day Off is a fun adventure-filled day that gives a glimpse into the little-known lives of her celebrity peers. In each episode, from culture to cuisine, hobbies, and talents, Yara actively takes part in a wide variety of experiences curated by her peers that reflect their authentic interests outside of their fame.

They will also sit down for an organic conversation that will reveal the unexpected beyond their celebrity personas not often shared publicly. Yara wants to know "What is THE ONE question that no one ever asks, that you wish they would?" and they'll answer in some of the most hilarious, heartwarming, and down-to-earth moments rarely seen before.

Featuring (8) episodes total debuting weekly on Thursdays at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch, Yara Shahidi's Facebook page here and Yara Shahidi's Instagram page here.

The premiere episode will feature the world's #1 trending TikTok creator Khaby Lame in his first American sit-down interview, in addition to other episodes featuring Liza Koshy, Chloe Kim, Swae Lee, Elsa Majimbo, Amanda Seales, Alton Mason and Nas, with fun experiences reflecting Yara's celebrity peers' authentic interests including riding horses, gymnastics, golfing, soccer, and game night.

Yara Shahidi's Day Off is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and 7th Sun Productions. Emmy® winners Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as Executive Producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Yara Shahidi, Keri Shahidi, and Liz York serve as Executive Producers for 7th Sun Productions. Tiffany Mills is also an Executive Producer. Blue and Shweta Thakur serve as Co-Executive producers.

Yara Shahidi said: "Much of our world and work as a family has been inspired by the intimate conversation we've had with the incredible people we're surrounded by. For years, we at 7th Sun have wanted to open the door wide open and share with my peers how moving it is to hear some of my favorite folks talk about THEIR favorite things. We are excited to join forces with Jesse Collins Entertainment, Tiffany Mills, and Meta to share these meaningful moments with my peers!"

Keri Salter-Shahidi, Principal and Co-founder, 7th Sun Productions stated: "It's been energizing to progress an idea created around our dinner table, into a show that gives space for people to share more about themselves. Our focus is to celebrate and amplify voices of others - and producing this show alongside Meta, Jesse Collins Entertainment and our incredible show runner, Tiffany Mills, is a collaborative mission to blossom authenticity and connect with our community like never before."

Jesse Collins, Founder & CEO and Dionne Harmon, President, Jesse Collins Entertainment expressed: "As long-time supporters and fans of Yara Shahidi, we are elated to join forces with the 7th Sun team and Meta to bring Yara's vision to fruition. She is an incredible talent and we are so excited for the world to see what she will bring to THE TALK show landscape."

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Meta comments: "Yara Shahidi is truly an inspiring talent and her enthusiasm for honest and intimate conversations has brought this series to life, along with our incredible partners at Jesse Collins Entertainment and 7th Sun Productions. We have a fantastic lineup of guests that will surely resonate with Yara's fans and beyond, and we can't wait for you to see what we have in store."

Watch the new trailer here:

Yara Shahidi's Day Off - Trailer

Yara Shahidi's Day Off is a brand new series where Yara takes us on a fun adventure-filled day with her celebrity friends who give us a glimpse into their personal lives beyond their public personas. Find out what unfolds on #YarasDayOff. New episodes every Thursday! Premiering Sept. 29 on Facebook and Instagram.

Posted by Yara Shahidi on Tuesday, September 13, 2022
