Yanmar Unveils '未ル(Miru)' Animation Project at Anime Expo 2023

Yanmar, a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, is delighted to announce its participation in Anime Expo 2023 (AX2023) from July 1 to 4, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

At this prestigious event, Yanmar will proudly present its animation project, “未ル(Miru)”, an exciting tale where the main character embarks on an epic adventure in a world where robots coexist, while nature faces a looming threat. The anime also showcases a robot that originated from an original concept by Yanmar’s own designers.

Yanmar will highlight its presence at AX2023 with a dynamic booth located in the entrance area. At the booth, attendees will be captivated by a giant model of the heroic robot, providing an immersive experience that brings Miru to life on a grand scale. To further engage with the audience, Yanmar will host a compelling panel discussion led by Chief Branding Officer, Akihiro Nagaya.

“With Miru, we aim to inspire viewers and illustrate the profound connection between humans, machines, and nature,” said Nagaya. “Miru is a testament to Yanmar's commitment to realizing prosperous and exciting lifestyles in harmony with nature.”

As a leading global manufacturer of industrial machinery, Yanmar is undergoing a transformative journey by leveraging technology to become a provider of solutions in various domains, including food production, energy, urban spaces, and excitement. Miru exemplifies Yanmar's vision and represents the seamless integration of technology and human experiences.

Miru explores the theme of “confrontation and harmony between humans and nature” in the context of a global movement towards a sustainable society. The protagonist will navigate challenges and personal growth, striving to preserve the environment required for our existence, while the presence of robots will be depicted alongside their journey. The anime emphasizes the importance of finding balance between humanity and the natural world, aligning with the global call for sustainable living.

The name 未ル(Miru) is coined by combining the character for “future” (Mi) with the Japanese character “Ru” to indicate positive action and initiative in creating the future. Yanmar looks forward to joining its viewers in supporting the characters as they create their own future as the series unfolds.

Yanmar’s participation in Anime Expo 2023 signifies its commitment to innovation, creative storytelling, and connecting with diverse audiences. The company invites fans, media representatives, and industry professionals to join them at AX2023, experience the enchantment of Miru, and explore the limitless possibilities that Yanmar has to offer.