World Premiere Of Joe Dietsch And Louie Gibson's MANIFEST WEST To Close Fourth Annual Mammoth Film Festival

Writer/director/executive producers Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson's coming of age feature Manifest West will have its world premiere at the fourth annual Mammoth Film Festival on the fest's closing night at 5:00 p.m. PST on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the newly renovated Minaret Cinemas.

Joining Dietsch and Gibson at the red carpet premiere will be cast members Michael Cudlitz (Clarice, The Walking Dead, Southland), Milo Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge, Under the Stadium Lights, The Outpost), Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Us), Ava Kolker (Girl Meets World), Lexy Kolker (Freaks), Annet Mahendru (The Americans, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Stu), and child actor Madison Friedman in her film debut. Executive producers Michael Tipps, Homan Taghdiri, and Joe Toronto and producer Bryson Pintard will also be in attendance.

For tickets, visit:

https://mammothfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule/61dfd2683947bc29c37c8371

Manifest West is a coming of age story told through the eyes of Riley Hayes, a 10-year old girl whose family moves off the grid into untamed North American wilderness. It's their attempt to establish some form of normalcy, to thrive off the land and to escape the pressures of modern society. But THE FAMILY has its own internal pressures, building. You can't escape your problems, no matter how far you move up a mountain.

The film was made during the height of the pandemic with primary photography taking place in the mountain community of Forest Falls, California.

Presented by Marina Studios and Compelling Pictures, Mammoth Film Festival 2022 will take place from February 3-6th, 2022 in Mammoth Lakes, California. The four-day festival will feature more than 90 films, inclusive of U.S and international world premieres across the feature, documentary, short, action sports, episodic and music video categories. Each year, festival organizers and founders Tanner Beard and Tomik Mansoori strive to showcase world premieres from many incredible filmmakers, layered with renowned, established actors, as well as talented up-and-comers, across diverse backgrounds. Mammoth Film Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization.

For all information on this year's festival visit www.mammothfilmfestival.org and follow on Instagram @mammothfilmfestival.