Warner Bros. Discovery Sets New Thai HBO Asia Originals

Khun Pan 3, MarkKim + Chef and Deane’s Dynasty - coming soon to HBO and HBO GO.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident Photo 4 Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

Warner Bros. Discovery Sets New Thai HBO Asia Originals

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced three new Thai HBO Asia Originals - action-fantasy blockbuster of the year, Khun Pan 3, fun-filled cooking series MarkKim + Chef, and reality series Deane’s Dynasty coming exclusively to HBO and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In this final instalment of the Khun Pan franchise, Khun Pan 3 brings us on a journey in the year 1950 after World War ll, as sorcerer cop Khun Pan is persuaded to take on another dangerous mission, to hunt down two bandits Mahesuan and Dam, as he uncovers a conspiracy that challenges everything, he believes in.

Khun Pan 3 is directed and written by Kongkiat Komesiri and produced by Sahamongkolfilm International. Cast includes Ananda Everingham, Mario Maurer, Phakin Khamwilaisak, Sarika Sathsilpsupa, Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, Chidjun Hung, Phillip Thinroj, and Chalad Na Songkhla. Ahead of the premiere, fans can stream Khun Pan 1 and 2 on HBO GO.

MarkKim + Chef follows soon-to-be married Thai television superstars, Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Mark Prin Suparat as they take on yet another commitment to learn to cook for each other like professional chefs across ten fun-filled episodes. But this is no picnic as Mark and Kim cannot cook and they will be learning from some of Thailand’s most prominent celebrity chefs. Produced by IFA Media.

Reality series Deane’s Dynasty follows Thai celebrity power couple Lydia and Matthew Deane as they attempt to navigate the dramas of fame and family. Produced by 247 Pictures.

“This upcoming slate of HBO Asia Originals is reflective of the growing popularity of Thai content. We are proud to partner with Sahamongkolfilm International, IFA Media and 247 Pictures to champion homegrown creators, spotlight an incredible line up of Thai actors and bring local storytelling to audiences in the region and beyond,” said Magdalene Ew, Head of Content - Entertainment at Warner Bros. Discovery, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Khun Pan 3, MarkKim + Chef and Deane’s Dynasty - coming soon to HBO and HBO GO.

Photo credits: HBO / HBO GO



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE RISE OF SUPERMOUTH To Premiere at Dances With Films Photo
THE RISE OF SUPERMOUTH To Premiere at Dances With Films

SuperMouth, the pioneers of the first-ever dentist-invented oral care systems for kids founded by the “Willy Wonka meets Walt Disney of Dental Care” Dr. Kami Hoss, has announced the launch of its film, 'The Rise of SuperMouth.” With the release of its official trailer, SuperMouth is proving that oral care can be an enjoyable experience for children, leading them to eagerly anticipate and engage in brush time.

2
FIVE AND A HALF to Have West Coast Premiere at Dances With Films 2023 in Los Angeles Photo
FIVE AND A HALF to Have West Coast Premiere at Dances With Films 2023 in Los Angeles

'Five and a Half,' an unsettling drama about a little girl on an afternoon drive with her ex-con father, will make its West Coast premiere at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival, June 22-July 2, 2023 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

3
Emaj Entertainment Television Network Unveiled For Juneteenth: A New Era Of Media Empowerm Photo
E'maj Entertainment Television Network Unveiled For Juneteenth: A New Era Of Media Empowerment For People Of Color

E'maj Entertainment Television Network, a groundbreaking media platform dedicated to empowering people of color, is thrilled to announce its official launch on Juneteenth, June 19, 2023.

4
EVIL DEAD RISE to Begin Streaming on Max Photo
EVIL DEAD RISE to Begin Streaming on Max

A return to the iconic horror franchise, “Evil Dead Rise,” written and directed by Lee Cronin (“The Hole in the Ground”). It stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“New Gold Mountain,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“The End,” “Storm Boy”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace'The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace'
Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album 'No Failure'Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album 'No Failure'
Gwen Stefani to Release New Single 'True Babe' Next WeekGwen Stefani to Release New Single 'True Babe' Next Week
BeBe Zahara Benet Releases 'Heavy'BeBe Zahara Benet Releases 'Heavy'

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET