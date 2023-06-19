Warner Bros. Discovery Sets New Thai HBO Asia Originals

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced three new Thai HBO Asia Originals - action-fantasy blockbuster of the year, Khun Pan 3, fun-filled cooking series MarkKim + Chef, and reality series Deane’s Dynasty coming exclusively to HBO and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In this final instalment of the Khun Pan franchise, Khun Pan 3 brings us on a journey in the year 1950 after World War ll, as sorcerer cop Khun Pan is persuaded to take on another dangerous mission, to hunt down two bandits Mahesuan and Dam, as he uncovers a conspiracy that challenges everything, he believes in.

Khun Pan 3 is directed and written by Kongkiat Komesiri and produced by Sahamongkolfilm International. Cast includes Ananda Everingham, Mario Maurer, Phakin Khamwilaisak, Sarika Sathsilpsupa, Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, Chidjun Hung, Phillip Thinroj, and Chalad Na Songkhla. Ahead of the premiere, fans can stream Khun Pan 1 and 2 on HBO GO.

MarkKim + Chef follows soon-to-be married Thai television superstars, Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Mark Prin Suparat as they take on yet another commitment to learn to cook for each other like professional chefs across ten fun-filled episodes. But this is no picnic as Mark and Kim cannot cook and they will be learning from some of Thailand’s most prominent celebrity chefs. Produced by IFA Media.

Reality series Deane’s Dynasty follows Thai celebrity power couple Lydia and Matthew Deane as they attempt to navigate the dramas of fame and family. Produced by 247 Pictures.

“This upcoming slate of HBO Asia Originals is reflective of the growing popularity of Thai content. We are proud to partner with Sahamongkolfilm International, IFA Media and 247 Pictures to champion homegrown creators, spotlight an incredible line up of Thai actors and bring local storytelling to audiences in the region and beyond,” said Magdalene Ew, Head of Content - Entertainment at Warner Bros. Discovery, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Khun Pan 3, MarkKim + Chef and Deane’s Dynasty - coming soon to HBO and HBO GO.

