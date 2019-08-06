WORLD NEWS TONIGHT Is America's #1 Newscast Across the Board for the Week

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" stood as the evening's No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers (8.066 million), Adults 25-54 (1.497 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.011 million) for the 3 rd straight week for the week of July 29, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (6.922 million, 1.479 million and 966,000, respectively) by 1.144 million Total Viewers, by 18,000 Adults 25-54 and by

45,000 Adults 18-49, winning in Total Viewers for the 44 th time in the 45 weeks of the season.

Further, "World News Tonight" beat "NBC Nightly News" for the 4 th straight week in Adults 25- 54 to post its longest string of consecutive news demo victories in over 4 years-since weeks of 5/25/15 thru 6/15/15. "World News Tonight" improved week-to-week (w/o 7/22/19) in Total Viewers (+92,000/+1% - 8.066 million vs. 7.974 million) and Adults 25-54 (+27,000/+2% - 1.497 million vs. 1.470 million), drawing its largest overall audience in 8 weeks-since w/o 6/3/19. "World News Tonight" stood as the only evening newscast to grow year to year in Total Viewers (+217,000/+3% - 8.066 million vs. 7.849 million for w/o 7/30/18).

For the week, "World News Tonight" led "CBS Evening News" by 3.169 million Total Viewers, by 543,000 Adults 25-54 and by 334,000 Adults 18-49. Season to date, "World News Tonight" ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers for the 3 rd year in a row after finishing as the No. 1 evening newscast for the last 2 seasons. "World News Tonight" (8.655

million) leads "NBC Nightly News" (8.029 million) by 626,000, delivering its largest Total Viewer lead in 23 years (since the 1995-96 season) and "CBS Evening News" (5.946 million) by 2.709 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer advantage in at least 27 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in 1991-92 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is cutting its season margins with NBC by more than half in both Adults 25-54 (-65% - 26,000 vs. 74,000) and Adults 18-49 (-71% - 25,000 vs. 87,000), posting its closest Adults 18-49 performance 12 years-since the 2006-07 season.

NOTE: Due to NFL Pre-Season on Thursday (8/1/19), "NBC Nightly News" was retitled to "NBC Nitely News." The telecast is excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. "Nightly News" averages are based on 4 days (Mon-Wed and Fri). ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You