WICKED, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, & More Receive CAS Award Nominations

The Cinema Audio Society has announced its nominees in seven categories for the 61st Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing 2024. The 61st CAS Awards will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton. Tickets are now available here.
Nominees include Wicked, A Complete Unknown, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and more. Check out the full list below!
As previously announced, multi-award-winning sound mixer Tod A. Maitland CAS (“A Complete Unknown,” “West Side Story,” “Joker”), will be honored with the prestigious CAS Career Achievement Award. In addition, visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival”) will receive the Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award.
The CAS Award nominees highlight the outstanding contributions of sound mixers, recognizing excellence in the specialized craft of sound mixing for both film and television. Each year, accomplished CAS members—who possess extensive expertise in the art and science of sound—carefully review hundreds of projects to ensure the nominees truly reflect excellence in sound mixing in Motion Picture and Television entertainment.
Additionally, five finalists are vying for the CAS Student Recognition Award, with the winner to be announced during the awards gala. The CAS will also introduce its newly elected Board of Directors at the event.
Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter
ADR Mixer -David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
Production Sound Mixer – Colin Nicolson
Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin CAS
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Gareth John
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Doug Hemphill
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver
Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Stephane Bucher CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Matthew Collinge
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Filipe Pereira
Foley Mixer – Rob Weatherall
Production Sound Mixer – Simon Hayes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – John Marquis
Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell
ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer – Warren Brown
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Leff Lefferets
Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Fluhr CAS
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Gary Turnbull
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferets
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Original Dialogue Mixer – Will Norie
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake
Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes
ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts
Foley Mixer – Adrian Rhodes
Production Sound Mixer – Jae Kim
Re-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas
Production Mixer – Irene Taylor
Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Scoring Mixer – Tim Oliver
Production Mixer – Noah Alexander
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger
Production Sound Mixer – Austin Plocher
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg Gettens CAS
Scoring Mixer – Steve McLaughlin
Foley Mixer – Daniel Nicholls
Production Sound Mixer – Sean Peterson
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Scoring Mixer – Forest Christenson
Production Sound Mixer – Jake Whitelee
Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway
Foley Mixer – Keith Partridge
Production Sound Mixer – Tim Fraser
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Duncan McRae
Re-Recording Mixer – Shane Stoneback
Scoring Mixer – Thor Fienberg
ADR Mixer – Sean Moher
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Maurizio Argentieri
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Barry
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry Zipf
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
ADR Mixer – Scott Cannizzaro
Foley Mixer – Matthew Kay
Production Sound Mixer – Andri Artis
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Christof Gebert
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris
Re-Recording Mixer – Rich Bologna
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Bucino CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Rogers CAS
Foley Mixer – Mike Marino
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Williamson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Pederson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS
ADR Mixer – Takashi Akaku
Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Andrew Sissons
Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
Production Sound Mixer – Skuli Helgi Sigurgislason
Re-Recording Mixer – Howard Bargoff
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Timms
Scoring Mixer – Goetz Botzenhardt
ADR Mixer – Nick Kray
Foley Mixer – Keith Partridge
Production Sound Mixer – Andrejs Prokopenko CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Zoern CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Sieh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David S. DiPietro CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Chuck Buch CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Earl Martin
Production Sound Mixer – Jim Lakin
Re-Recording Mixer – John W. Cook ll CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ben Wilkins
ADR Mixer – Fernanda Domene
Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton
Production Sound Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle O’Neal CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Demoss
ADR Mixer – Rodrigo Galvan
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski
Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
ADR Mixer – Kendall Barron
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer – Conor Nagy
Production Sound Mixer – Rob Beal CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Christina Wen
ADR Mixer – Caitlin McDaid
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer – Alex Jongbloed
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Berger
Re-Recording Mixer – Giles Martin
Production Sound Mixer – Doug Dreger
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Liviu Lupsa CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Dan Timmons
Scoring Mixer – Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer – JJ Suelto
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Production Sound Mixer – Brian Ruggles
Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Barry London
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Maverick Yadao
Kaitlyn Frazier, Ohio University
Aidan Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design
Guillermo Moya, Full Sail University
Tejumoluwa Olarewaju, Savannah College of Art and Design
Trinh Vo, DePaul University
The 61st CAS Awards will honor Outstanding Achievements in Sound Mixing in seven categories: Motion Pictures – Live Action, Motion Pictures – Animated, Motion Pictures – Documentary, Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series, Television Series – One Hour, Television Series – Half Hour and Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials. The CAS Student Recognition Award will also be presented. The CAS Filmmaker Honoree will be announced later in the year. Visit here for the full CAS Awards timeline.
Formed in 1964, The Cinema Audio Society is dedicated to sharing information with and about sound mixers in the Motion Picture and Television Industry.
The objectives of the CAS are: to educate and inform the general public, motion picture and television industries that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements; to provide the motion picture and television industry with a progressive society of master craftspeople who specialize in the art of cinematic sound recording; to advance the specialized field of cinematic sound recording through THE EXCHANGE of ideas, methods and information; to advance the art of auditory appreciation and to philanthropically support those causes dedicated to the sense of hearing; to institute and maintain high standards of conduct and craftspersonship among our members; to aid the motion picture and television industry in the selection and training of qualified personnel in the unique field of cinematic sound recording and to achieve deserved recognition for our members, who are industry leaders and major contributors in the field of motion picture and television entertainment.
