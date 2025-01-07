News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WICKED, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, & More Receive CAS Award Nominations

The 61st CAS Awards will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton.

By: Jan. 07, 2025
WICKED, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, & More Receive CAS Award Nominations Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Cinema Audio Society has announced its nominees in seven categories for the 61st Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing 2024. The 61st CAS Awards will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton. Tickets are now available here.

LATEST NEWS

Sun & Stars International Film Festival to Premiere Seven New Comedies
Video: Amanda Seyfried Learns Family Secret in FINDING YOUR ROOTS Clip
Discovery+ Reveals New Price Increase
Guy Fieri Sets Sail for a Cruise Through the Caribbean in New Special

Nominees include Wicked, A Complete Unknown, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and more. Check out the full list below!

As previously announced, multi-award-winning sound mixer Tod A. Maitland CAS (“A Complete Unknown,” “West Side Story,” “Joker”), will be honored with the prestigious CAS Career Achievement Award. In addition, visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival”) will receive the Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award.

The CAS Award nominees highlight the outstanding contributions of sound mixers, recognizing excellence in the specialized craft of sound mixing for both film and television. Each year, accomplished CAS members—who possess extensive expertise in the art and science of sound—carefully review hundreds of projects to ensure the nominees truly reflect excellence in sound mixing in Motion Picture and Television entertainment.

Additionally, five finalists are vying for the CAS Student Recognition Award, with the winner to be announced during the awards gala. The CAS will also introduce its newly elected Board of Directors at the event.

The 61st Annual CAS Award Nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing are:

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

A Complete Unknown

Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter
ADR Mixer -David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

Deadpool & Wolverine

Production Sound Mixer – Colin Nicolson
Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin CAS
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS

Dune: Part Two

Production Sound Mixer – Gareth John
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Doug Hemphill
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver
Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills CAS

Gladiator II

Production Sound Mixer – Stephane Bucher CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Matthew Collinge
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Filipe Pereira
Foley Mixer – Rob Weatherall

Wicked: Part One

Production Sound Mixer – Simon Hayes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – John Marquis
Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell
ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills CAS

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

Inside Out 2

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer – Warren Brown
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Leff Lefferets

Moana 2

Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Fluhr CAS
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Mufasa: The Lion King

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Gary Turnbull
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills CAS

The WILD Robot

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferets
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Original Dialogue Mixer – Will Norie
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake
Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes
ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts
Foley Mixer – Adrian Rhodes

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

Elton John: Never Too Late

Production Sound Mixer – Jae Kim
Re-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas

I Am: Celine Dion

Production Mixer – Irene Taylor
Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Scoring Mixer – Tim Oliver

Music by John Williams

Production Mixer – Noah Alexander
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Production Sound Mixer – Austin Plocher
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg Gettens CAS
Scoring Mixer – Steve McLaughlin
Foley Mixer – Daniel Nicholls

The Blue Angels

Production Sound Mixer – Sean Peterson
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Scoring Mixer – Forest Christenson

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Baby Reindeer: S01 E07 “Episode 7”

Production Sound Mixer – Jake Whitelee
Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway
Foley Mixer – Keith Partridge

Masters of the Air: S01 E05 Part Five

Production Sound Mixer – Tim Fraser
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Duncan McRae
Re-Recording Mixer – Shane Stoneback
Scoring Mixer – Thor Fienberg
ADR Mixer – Sean Moher
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

Ripley: S01 E03 III Sommerso

Production Sound Mixer – Maurizio Argentieri
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Barry
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry Zipf
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
ADR Mixer – Scott Cannizzaro
Foley Mixer – Matthew Kay

Stax: Soulsville, USA: S01 E02 Soul Man

Production Sound Mixer – Andri Artis
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante CAS

The Penguin: S01 E01 After Hours

Production Sound Mixer – Christof Gebert
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris
Re-Recording Mixer – Rich Bologna
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

Fallout: S01 E01 The End

Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Bucino CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Rogers CAS
Foley Mixer – Mike Marino

Shōgun: S01 E01 Broken to the First

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Williamson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Pederson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS
ADR Mixer – Takashi Akaku
Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian CAS

Slow Horses: S04 E06 Hello Goodbye

Production Sound Mixer – Andrew Sissons
Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen

True Detective: Night Country: S04 E06 Part 6

Production Sound Mixer – Skuli Helgi Sigurgislason
Re-Recording Mixer – Howard Bargoff
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Timms
Scoring Mixer – Goetz Botzenhardt
ADR Mixer – Nick Kray
Foley Mixer – Keith Partridge

Yellowstone: S05 E14 Life is a Promise

Production Sound Mixer – Andrejs Prokopenko CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Zoern CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Sieh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David S. DiPietro CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Curb Your Enthusiasm: S12 E09 Ken/Kendra

Production Sound Mixer – Chuck Buch CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Earl Martin

Hacks: S03 EP09 Bulletproof

Production Sound Mixer – Jim Lakin
Re-Recording Mixer – John W. Cook ll CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ben Wilkins
ADR Mixer – Fernanda Domene
Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton

Only Murders in the Building: S04 E06 Blow Up

Production Sound Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle O’Neal CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Demoss
ADR Mixer – Rodrigo Galvan
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski

The Bear: S03 E03 Doors

Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
ADR Mixer – Kendall Barron
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer – Conor Nagy

What We Do in the Shadows: S06 E05 Nandor’s Army

Production Sound Mixer – Rob Beal CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Christina Wen
ADR Mixer – Caitlin McDaid
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer – Alex Jongbloed

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

Beatles ’64

Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Berger
Re-Recording Mixer – Giles Martin

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S06 E08 Forza Ferrari

Production Sound Mixer – Doug Dreger
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Production Sound Mixer – Liviu Lupsa CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Dan Timmons
Scoring Mixer – Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer – JJ Suelto
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Production Sound Mixer – Brian Ruggles
Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CAS

Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary

Production Sound Mixer – Barry London
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Maverick Yadao

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS

Kaitlyn Frazier, Ohio University
Aidan Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design
Guillermo Moya, Full Sail University
Tejumoluwa Olarewaju, Savannah College of Art and Design
Trinh Vo, DePaul University

About the CAS Awards

The 61st CAS Awards will honor Outstanding Achievements in Sound Mixing in seven categories: Motion Pictures – Live Action, Motion Pictures – Animated, Motion Pictures – Documentary, Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series, Television Series – One Hour, Television Series – Half Hour and Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials. The CAS Student Recognition Award will also be presented. The CAS Filmmaker Honoree will be announced later in the year. Visit here for the full CAS Awards timeline.

About the Cinema Audio Society:

Formed in 1964, The Cinema Audio Society is dedicated to sharing information with and about sound mixers in the Motion Picture and Television Industry.

The objectives of the CAS are: to educate and inform the general public, motion picture and television industries that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements; to provide the motion picture and television industry with a progressive society of master craftspeople who specialize in the art of cinematic sound recording; to advance the specialized field of cinematic sound recording through THE EXCHANGE of ideas, methods and information; to advance the art of auditory appreciation and to philanthropically support those causes dedicated to the sense of hearing; to institute and maintain high standards of conduct and craftspersonship among our members; to aid the motion picture and television industry in the selection and training of qualified personnel in the unique field of cinematic sound recording and to achieve deserved recognition for our members, who are industry leaders and major contributors in the field of motion picture and television entertainment.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos