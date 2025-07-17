Video/Photos: First Look at Vanessa Kirby in Netflix's NIGHT ALWAYS COMES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix is previewing its latest thriller, Night Always Comes, with a trailer and new first-look photos. Starring Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), the movie will be released on Netflix on August 15th.

Based on the best-selling novel by Willy Vlautin, Night Always Comes follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free.

In addition to Kirby, the supporting cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh (Broadway's The House of Blue Leaves, Fargo), Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), Eli Roth (Inglourious Basterds), Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, WandaVision), and Michael Kelly (House of Cards).

The film is directed and produced by Ben Caron, with Kirby also serving as a producer. Caron's previous directorial credits include the films of Kenneth Branagh's The Winter's Tale and Romeo and Juliet, along with episodes of Sherlock, The Crown, and Andor. Take a look at the new photos below.

Photo credit: Allyson Riggs/Netflix