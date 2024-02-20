Video: Watch Lindsay Lohan Make An IRISH WISH in New Netflix Movie Trailer

Lindsay Lohan stars in the trailer for Irish Wish, coming to Netflix on March 15.

Joining Lohan in the film is Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, Jacinta Mulcahy, and Jane Seymour.

Directed by Janeen Damian, the film is written by Kirsten Hansen and produced by Brad Krevoy and Michael Damian.

The film is executive produced by Amanda Phillips, James Townsend, Janeen Damian, Galen Fletcher, Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, Kirsten Hansen, Bader Shammas, Lindsay Lohan.

When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Watch the trailer here: