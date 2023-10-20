Video: Watch Astro Boy's Spin-Off PLUTO Trailer

Astro Boy is quite an adventure among the fans with a specific art style. Osamu Tezuka, the creator of the anime Astro Boy is known to be the “Father of Mang”, “God of Manga”, and “Godfather of Manga”.

So, it's no surprise that this series is having a spin-off that was an easy task for Osamu Tezuka, let's find out more about the series “PLUTO” and when is it releasing!

Watch the PLUTO Official Trailer here:

In the above trailer, we witness a humanoid robot inspector named Gesicht who's working for Europol and is on a mission to hunt down a rogue robot. His investigation takes him to the secret hideout of a cloaked robot made out of an insect-shaped nanobot in a silo fought by Gesicht with a little trouble and moves on with his investigation.

Meanwhile, there's a giant hulking being with horns waiting at the end of the cake who is also the main villain of the series and is the namesake of PLUTO. As the trailer ends, we also get to see THE HERO “Astro Boy” also known as “Atom” along with his robot sister Uran.

For PLUTO's release date, It'll debut on October 26, 2023, and you can watch it on Netflix as well! At the start of 2023, the streamer released much-beloved series like “One Piece” live-action and “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. So, PLUTO may be the next big series that'll win the hearts of everyone globally.

What is PLUTO about?

The manga, PLUTO, by Urasawa and Nagasaki is a futuristic spin-off of Astro Boy which was from the 60s. Robots and humans chill together after a big bad war but then post-war trauma starts to kick in and the anti-war vibes hit them.

Gesicht, a robot detective from Germany works for Europol who's also been through the war and is currently on a mission to investigate murders that involve humans as well as robots. The killer leaves objects in the victim's skulls like tiny horns.

Gesicht connects the dots and it's a robot killing humans. Seven of the remaining greatest robots are on the murderer's list including Geischt as well as the humans connected to preserving the International Robot Laws. Time is running out and Gesicht has to figure out the killer.

So, as the futuristic spin-off of Astro Boy releases, make sure to keep it on your watch list since it's going to be one hell of an adventure and everyone's going to love PLUTO's storyline.