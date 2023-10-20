Video: Watch Astro Boy's Spin-Off PLUTO Trailer

Astro Boy’s Spin-Off "PLUTO" Trailer and Release Date Revealed

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 2 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances Photo 3 DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances
Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release Photo 4 Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release

Astro Boy is quite an adventure among the fans with a specific art style. Osamu Tezuka, the creator of the anime Astro Boy is known to be the “Father of Mang”, “God of Manga”, and “Godfather of Manga”.

So, it's no surprise that this series is having a spin-off that was an easy task for Osamu Tezuka, let's find out more about the series “PLUTO” and when is it releasing!

Watch the PLUTO Official Trailer here:

In the above trailer, we witness a humanoid robot inspector named Gesicht who's working for Europol and is on a mission to hunt down a rogue robot. His investigation takes him to the secret hideout of a cloaked robot made out of an insect-shaped nanobot in a silo fought by Gesicht with a little trouble and moves on with his investigation.

Meanwhile, there's a giant hulking being with horns waiting at the end of the cake who is also the main villain of the series and is the namesake of PLUTO. As the trailer ends, we also get to see THE HERO “Astro Boy” also known as “Atom” along with his robot sister Uran.

For PLUTO's release date, It'll debut on October 26, 2023, and you can watch it on Netflix as well! At the start of 2023, the streamer released much-beloved series like “One Piece” live-action and “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. So, PLUTO may be the next big series that'll win the hearts of everyone globally.

What is PLUTO about?

Video: Watch Astro Boy's Spin-Off PLUTO Trailer

The manga, PLUTO, by Urasawa and Nagasaki is a futuristic spin-off of Astro Boy which was from the 60s. Robots and humans chill together after a big bad war but then post-war trauma starts to kick in and the anti-war vibes hit them.

Gesicht, a robot detective from Germany works for Europol who's also been through the war and is currently on a mission to investigate murders that involve humans as well as robots. The killer leaves objects in the victim's skulls like tiny horns.

Gesicht connects the dots and it's a robot killing humans. Seven of the remaining greatest robots are on the murderer's list including Geischt as well as the humans connected to preserving the International Robot Laws. Time is running out and Gesicht has to figure out the killer.

So, as the futuristic spin-off of Astro Boy releases, make sure to keep it on your watch list since it's going to be one hell of an adventure and everyone's going to love PLUTO's storyline.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch a Clip from JACK OSBOURNES NIGHT OF TERROR Photo
Video: Watch a Clip from JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR

Jason Mewes and Jamie Kennedy join Jack at Illinois’ Ashmore Estates for a crash course in paranormal investigating. This former poor farm turned psychiatric ward holds many dark secrets, some of which are rumored to still be six feet under. Watch the video clip now!

2
Video: Behind THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Photo
Video: Behind THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES

Go behind the scenes of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES in a new video that foes inside the world of Panem and its characters, 64 years before the first installment of THE HUNGER GAMES. Get an in-depth look at the story, costumes, production design, and music with director-producer Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson.

3
Video: Peacock Debuts LOVE ISLAND GAMES Trailer Photo
Video: Peacock Debuts LOVE ISLAND GAMES Trailer

Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s Love Island Games will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. Watch the video now!

4
Cathay Film Company Reveals New Scripted Drama Series COOLIE Photo
Cathay Film Company Reveals New Scripted Drama Series COOLIE

The little-known history of enslaved Chinese 'coolies' in Cuba in the 1860s, amidst the backdrop of the Spanish Revolution, has inspired a new limited series from Singapore-based Cathay Film Company's Meileen Choo. Titled 'Coolie,' the eight-episode drama series features a multinational ensemble cast.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central DAPHNE
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW