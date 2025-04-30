Video: Tom Segura's BAD THOUGHTS Series Full Netflix Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has debuted the full trailer for Tom Segura's new series, Bad Thoughts. In the six-episode dark comedic series, Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world. The series premieres on Netflix on May 13, 2025. Watch the trailer now!

The new series was first announced in 2024, described as "a series of vignettes that will take the viewer through ridiculous and absurd situations that are characteristically Tom Segura." In addition to his role in the series, Segura has also been in talks to play Bob Zmuda and Clifton in the upcoming biopic about the life of comedian Andy Kaufman. Both projects would mark his first major acting roles.

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth NETFLIX SPECIAL Sledgehammer released on July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. Segura’s television credits include Workaholics, Happy Endings, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, and How To Be A Grown Up.

