Video: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I Trailer

Surf Girls Hawai’i, a four-part docuseries produced by Hello Sunshine in partnership with TOGETHXR, will premiere July 18 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Surf Girls Hawai’i is the latest addition to the Prime membership, with Prime members enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Surf Girls Hawai’i follows the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers as they compete to earn a coveted spot on the professional surfing World Tour. This 4-part docuseries offers behind the scenes access to five of the sport’s most exciting young stars – Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope – as they train, navigate family responsibilities, and compete against the highest-ranking surfers in the world to get to the top of the podium.

The stakes have never been higher as they battle intense waves, while feeling the added responsibility of representing their native Hawaiian heritage in the world of competitive surfing. It’s a coming-of-age story on the ocean, featuring the most beautiful beaches in the world during endless summer.

Surf Girls Hawai’i is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Sara Rea of Hello Sunshine; Reni Calister, Jessica Robertson, and Brett Bouttier of TOGETHXR; Erik Logan and Jed Pearson IV of WORLD SURF LEAGUE (WSL); and Leslie Garvin, Dara Horenblas, and Monica Medelin. Ramy Romany, Tyler O’Neil, and Tomiko Jones serve as co-executive producers. Molly Micallef serves as producer. Surf Girls Hawai’i is produced for Prime Video by Hello Sunshine and TOGETHXR.

Watch the new trailer here: