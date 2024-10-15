Video: MIDNIGHT FAMILY Episode Five Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the fifth episode of the Spanish-language drama “Midnight Family,” inspired by the award-winning documentary “Familia de Medianoche.” Created for television by Julio Rojas and Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portel, episode five debuts Wednesday, October 16, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through November 20, 2024.

“Midnight Family” features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew led by Ariel Award winner Joaquín Cosío (“Narcos: Mexico”), Renata Vaca (“Dale Gas”), Diego Calva (“Babylon”) and introduces Sergio Bautista, with the special participation of Goya Award winner Óscar Jaenada (“Hernán") and with José María de Tavira (“The Candidate”), Itzan Escamilla (“Élite”), Mariana Gómez (“The Queen of Flow”), Dolores Heredia (“Capadocia") and special guest Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”).

Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, “Midnight Family” follows Marigaby Tamayo (Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (Calva) and Julito (Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

“Midnight Family” is produced for Apple TV+ by Fremantle and Fabula. The series is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín through Fabula, the production company behind Oscar-winning film “A Fantastic Woman.” Ángela Poblete and Mariane Hartard serve as executive producers along with Natalia Beristáin. Rodrigo Herranz, Christian Vesper, Luke Lorentzen, Kellen Quinn, Josh Braun and Jonathan Bouzali also serve as executive producers. The project marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+, Fremantle and Beristáin, who previously directed episodes of the Apple Original series, “The Mosquito Coast.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

