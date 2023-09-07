Video: First Look at LOVE IS BLIND Season Five on Netlix

Starting September 22, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes.

Sep. 07, 2023

The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love.

Netflix has released the trailer for the new season of Love Is Blind, which is set to launch on September 22. New episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, as these singles embark on their journey of romance and self-discovery.

As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within.

In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before.

Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and THE EXES they thought they’d left behind?

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind.



