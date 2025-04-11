Video: ENHYPEN Make U.S. Late Night Television Debut on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN made their U.S. late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a show-stopping performance of their new all-English digital single “Loose.”

Marking the first-ever live performance of the new single, ENHYPEN captivated millions of viewers nationwide with their soft, sultry vocals and a perfect blend of suave charm and subtle sensuality. Through synchronized choreography, they intricately conveyed the song’s delicate emotions—irresistible desire and a longing for affection—bringing the evocative lyrics to life with movements like mimicking a skipping motion with two fingers or gently resting their heads on their arms.

To add to their momentous week, ENHYPEN are preparing to make history with their highly anticipated Coachella debut tomorrow (April 12) where they’ll be wearing custom Prada outfits. The performance marks the shortest time for a K-pop boy group to grace the festival’s stage. Between their latest network TV performance and upcoming milestone festival appearance, ENHYPEN are poised to carve out a lasting presence in the U.S. scene.

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN—consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI—have swiftly ascended to global prominence as a K-pop powerhouse, with record-breaking achievements since their 2020 debut. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, the group made an immediate impact with unique concepts shaping their artistic identity. In just three years, they’ve placed three albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10—MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (2022), DARK BLOOD (2023), and ORANGE BLOOD (2023)—each debuting at No. 6, No. 4, and No. 4, respectively. Their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD (2024) hit the group’s career-high No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and ranked highest among K-pop acts on the 2024 IFPI Global Album Chart. Building on their chart-topping success, ENHYPEN have expanded their influence globally, achieving an indelible milestone during their 2023 world tour ‘FATE’ with a landmark U.S. stadium debut. The septet is set to perform at Coachella this year, becoming the fastest K-pop boy group to grace the festival.

Photo Credit: ABC/Randy Holmes

