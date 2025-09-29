Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip From THE SISTERS GRIMM Animated Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from The Sisters Grimm, an all-new animated fantasy adventure series set to premiere globally on Friday, October 3. Based on Michael Buckley’s bestselling book series, The Sisters Grimm follows two orphaned sisters who navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents.

The voice cast includes Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) as “Sabrina”, Leah Newman as “Daphne,” Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) as “Relda,” Abubakar Salim (“Raised by Wolves”) as “Charming,” Billy Harris (“Ted Lasso”) as “Puck” and Harry Trevaldwyn (“How To Train Your Dragon”) as "Mirror.”

Developed by Emmy Award nominee Amy Higgins (“Star vs. the Forces of Evil”) who serves as showrunner, and Emmy Award nominee Erica Rothschild (“Sofia the First”), Emmy Award-winning studio Titmouse (“Duck and Goose,” “Harriet the Spy,” “Frog and Toad”) produces the animation for “The Sisters Grimm.”

The six episode series is executive produced by Higgins, Buckley (“Robotomy”), Emmy Award winner Elliot Blake (“Tomb Raider: ReVisioned”), Emmy Award winner Philip Alberstat (“The Incredible Mrs. Ritchie”), Steven Amato (“27 Mins”) and Theresa Park (“Roar,” “Expats”) alongside Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski (“The Legend of Vox Machina”), Shannon Prynoski (“Scavengers Reign”), Ben Kalina (“Big Mouth”) and Antonio Canobbio (“Digman”). Sage Cotugno serves as supervising director.

Photo credit: Apple TV+