Vanessa Hudgens to Host 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV TODAY announced that actress and producer Vanessa Hudgens (tick, tick...BOOM!) will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards LIVE from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8PM ET/PT.

This year, the highly anticipated MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, will now air as an epic, one-night event honoring the brightest stars in movies and television. Both events will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries.

Hudgens returns to the MTV stage following a highly-acclaimed hosting stint in 2020 for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, paying homage to the biggest and best moments in film and television with irreverent award categories, memorable presentations and performances from today's hottest stars.

Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, beginning at 10PM ET/PT, celebrating all things reality television. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.

Additional details for both can't-miss events, including the UNSCRIPTED host, will be announced later this week.

Sponsors of the MTV Movie & TV Awards include SONIC® Drive-In and TOSTITOS™.

Executive Producers for both MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf and Den Of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.

Vanessa Hudgens began her career in the world of musical theatre at the tender age of 8. Immediately realizing the incredible future that lay before her, she has tirelessly pursued her dream with much success. These early roles in such productions as "Evita," "Carousel," "The Wizard of Oz," "The KING & I," "The Music Man," "Cinderella" and "Damn Yankees" gave Vanessa the opportunity to showcase her impressive singing and acting skills.

The recognition Vanessa received quickly brought her to the big screen. She made her feature film debut in Catherine Hardwicke's controversial "Thirteen" starring Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood. Soon thereafter, she co-starred in the action-adventure film "Thunderbirds."

It was however Vanessa's role in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation "High School Musical" that has garnered her much praise and attention. With critics and fans clamoring for more, Vanessa was also seen in the films' highly successful follow ups "High School Musical 2" and the theatrical release of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." Vanessa followed up her High School Musical hits by starring in the critically acclaimed "Bandslam" as well "Beastly" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." In 2010, Hudgens won the ShoWest Award for 'Female Star of Tomorrow.'

Looking to branch out and take on some darker roles, Hudgens filmed a series of films that have surprised audiences including "Frozen Ground," directed by Scott Walker. Hudgens portrayed the real life victim who helped solve the case of a serial murderer in Alaska. Vanessa starred opposite James Franco and Selena Gomez in one of the most talked-about films of 2013, "Spring Breakers."

The film, directed by the controversial director Harmony Korine, premiered at The Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. In the drama "Gimme Shelter," directed by Ron Krauss, Hudgens plays a pregnant, homeless teenager. For this film, based on a true story, Vanessa spent two weeks living in a homeless shelter doing research for her character.

In 2015, Hudgens made her Broadway debut, starring in the title role of the beloved Oscar and Tony Award-winning film and stage musical, "Gigi". She had audiences and critics praising her incredible performance as 'Rizzo' in the record-breaking "Grease Live" for FOX in 2016 and, Hudgens returned to television in the DC Comics comedy "Powerless" for NBC in February 2017.

In 2020, Hudgens starred in BAD BOYS FOR LIFE alongside Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Charles Melton, and Alexander Ludwig. The film was released on January 17, 2020 and broke January 2020 box office records earning $59.1 million during its domestic debut. She was nominated for two PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS for her role in the film: "The Female Movie Star of 2020" and "The Action Movie Star of 2020".

On November 21, 2019, her film THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS was released on Netflix - she starred in the film and served as an executive producer. In 2018, Hudgens appeared in SECOND ACT, co-starring Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, and Leah Remini, as well as DOG DAYS directed by Ken Marino, alongside Finn Wolfhard, Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria and Thomas Lennon and the Netflix action thriller POLAR opposite Mads Mikkelsen.

In 2021, Hudgens lent her voice to MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION, starred as the three leads in the third installment of THE PRINCESS SWITCH series on Netflix, appeared in ASKING FOR IT which premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and starred in Lin Manuel Miranda's TICK TICK BOOM, which was released on Netflix last November. TICK TICK BOOM was nominated for Golden Globe and CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS for Best Picture.

Vanessa is the co-founder of the California-based cactus water brand Caliwater, and of the intelligent skincare brand KNOW Beauty. Her Sun-Daze collection with Fabletics, her second collection with the brand, was released in April of 2022. Hudgens resides in Los Angeles.