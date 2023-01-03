VIDEOS: Watch Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, David Byrne & More Perform on MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY
The complete special is now available to stream on Peacock.
NBC rang in 2023 with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," hosted by multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and global superstar Dolly Parton.
Watch every performance from the special, including Miley and Dolly's viral mashup of "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You," below!
Joining Cyrus and Parton live from Miami were an all-star lineup of musical guests, including acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and chart-topping Grammy Award nominee Sia. Paris Hilton made a guest appearance.
The special also featured sketches with "Saturday Night Live's" Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.
Last year's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" was the #1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards) and delivered NBC's best New Year's Eve viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014.
"Miley's New Year's Eve Party" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It's also produced by Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and directed by Joe DeMaio.