Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEOS: Watch Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, David Byrne & More Perform on MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

The complete special is now available to stream on Peacock.

Jan. 03, 2023  

NBC rang in 2023 with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," hosted by multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and global superstar Dolly Parton.

Watch every performance from the special, including Miley and Dolly's viral mashup of "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You," below!

Joining Cyrus and Parton live from Miami were an all-star lineup of musical guests, including acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and chart-topping Grammy Award nominee Sia. Paris Hilton made a guest appearance.

The special also featured sketches with "Saturday Night Live's" Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

Last year's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" was the #1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards) and delivered NBC's best New Year's Eve viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It's also produced by Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and directed by Joe DeMaio.

Watch Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton open the show with "I Love Rock N' Roll" here:

Watch Dolly Parton transform into Miley Cyrus here:

Watch Latto perform "Big Energy" here:

Watch Rae Sremmurd perform "Black Beatles" and more hits here:

Watch FLETCHER perform "Becky's So Hot" here:

Watch Chloe Fineman and SNL's Please Don't Destroy in a sketch here:

Watch Miley Cyrus & FLETCHER perform "Midnight Sky" here:

Watch SNL cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman discuss their New Year's plans here:

Watch Miley Cyrus and Swae Lee perform "Party Up the Street" here:

Watch Liily perform "Applause" and "Sabotage" here:

Watch Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman be Miley and Dolly's understudies here:

Watch Miley Cyrus perform "Party In the U.S.A." here:

Watch Paris Hilton join Miley Cyrus and Sia for "Stars Are Blind" here:

Watch Miley Cyrus and David Byrne Perform "Let's Dance" here:

Watch Sia perform "Unstoppable" with David Byrne here:

Watch Miley Cyrus and David Byrne perform "Everybody's Coming To My House" here:

Watch Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Count Down to Midnight here:

Watch Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Sing "Wrecking Ball" & "I Will Always Love You" here:

Watch Dolly Parton in a sketch with SNL's Please Don't Destroy here:

Watch Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton perform "Jolene" here:

Watch Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton discuss their New Year's resolutions here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
YELLOWSTONE Season Five Part One to Be Released on Blu-Ray Photo
YELLOWSTONE Season Five Part One to Be Released on Blu-Ray
Head back to the ranch and dive into the first 8 episodes of Season 5 along with never-before-seen exclusive bonus content that explores the relationships between fan-favorite couples Rip & Beth and Kayce & Monica, an in-depth look at the iconic music of Yellowstone, the process of bringing the Yellowstone world to life, and so much more!
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Takes Over ABC Tomorrow Photo
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Takes Over ABC Tomorrow
“Abbott Elementary” returns with a super-sized Wednesday night as series stars Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti pay a visit to the set of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” on a special night and time, before the hit comedy debuts its winter premiere. Then, stay tuned as “Home Economics” and “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” return.
VIDEO: Watch THE VIEW Honor Barbara Walters In Tribute Episode Photo
VIDEO: Watch THE VIEW Honor Barbara Walters In Tribute Episode
Watch video clips from The View's tribute episode to Barbara Walters. The original panel, Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Debbie Matenopolous, and Star Jones reunited, plus Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hoston, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin and other former co-hosts including Sherri Shepherd, Elizabeth Hasselback, and Lisa Ling honored Walters.

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
January 1, 2023

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO MaxBroadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
December 31, 2022

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!
December 31, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzales, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart, Halle Bailey, and more!
Ava Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' AlbumAva Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album
December 30, 2022

Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
December 30, 2022

'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
share