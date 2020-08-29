VIDEOS: Watch Highlights From This Week's Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

This week’s guests were Rep. Trey Gowdy, Wynton Marsalis, Nina Burleigh, and Rick Wilson.

"Real Time with Bill Maher" airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.

This week's guests were Rep. Trey Gowdy, Wynton Marsalis, Nina Burleigh, and Rick Wilson.

Check out all of the clips from last night's episode below!

Monologue

Bill returns to his studio to recap the top issues of the week, including the Republican National Convention and Jerry Falwell Jr.'s widely reported sex scandal.

Wynton Marsalis: The Ever Fonky Lowdown

Legendary jazz musician Wynton Marsalis joins Bill to discuss how his latest album, "The Ever Fonky Lowdown," addresses America's current political divide.

New Rule: #FreeUpTheMail

Bill calls on Americans to temporarily limit the amount of junk they send through the mail in order to help postal workers deliver election ballots.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You