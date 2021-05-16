VIDEOS: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'drivers license' and 'good 4 u' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Olivia Rodrigo was the musical guest on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key.

The singer performed her hit song 'drivers license' along with her new single 'good 4 u'.

Watch both performances below!

good 4 u

drivers license

Rodrigo is a singer and actor known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records in 2020 and released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021, which reached number one in various countries worldwide, including the United States. She followed the release with her second and third singles "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U", in April and May 2021, respectively. All three singles will be featured on her debut album Sour, set for release on May 21, 2021.