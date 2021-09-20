VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

The trailer for Neon's The Worst Person in the World has been released!

The Worst Person in The World is a modern dramedy about THE QUEST for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Renate Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.

The film stars Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum, Hans Olav Brenner, Helene Bjoreby, and Vidar Sandem.

The film is coming soon to theaters.

Watch the trailer here: