VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for INSIDE PIXAR on Disney Plus

Premiering on November 13.

Disney+ shared the trailer for its new original docuseries "Inside Pixar," premiering on November 13. The series consists of four collections with five short stories in each collection, centered around a central theme. The first collection releasing on Friday is "Inspired," exploring what sparks inspiration and THE JOURNEY from idea to execution.

Watch the trailer below!

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, "Inside Pixar" is directed by Erica Milsom and Tony Kaplan, the series offers insights into the personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

Pixar Animation Studios, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is an Academy Award®-winning film studio with world-renowned technical, creative and production capabilities in the art of computer animation. The Northern California studio has created some of the most successful and beloved animated films of all time, including "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars," "The Incredibles," "Ratatouille," "WALL•E," "Up," "Toy Story 3," "Brave," "Inside Out," and "Coco." Its movies have won 37 Academy Awards® and have grossed more than $14 billion at the worldwide box office. "Soul," Pixar's 23rd feature, is coming to Disney+ on December 25, 2020.

