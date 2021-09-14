Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for MAID on Netflix

The new limited series premieres on October 1.

Sep. 14, 2021  
Netflix has released the trailer for Maid, a new limited series based on the bestselling novel Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land. The series premieres on October 1.

The series stars Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, and Anika Noni Rose. It follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother's resilience.

The series also stars Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, Andie MacDowell, Rylea Nevaeh Whittet, Raymond Ablack, BJ Harrison, Xavier de Guzman, Aimee Carrero, and Toby Levins. Molly Smith Metzler serves as the show runner.

Watch the new trailer here:


