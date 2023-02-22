Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Louis Tomlinson's ALL OF THOSE VOICES Trailer

ALL OF THOSE VOICES will be screening in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, March 22.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Louis Tomlinson unveils the trailer for the highly-anticipated and emotive documentary film, All Of Those Voices, released in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, March 22 for a limited time only. Tickets are now also on sale here where you will also find the most up-to-date information about participating cinemas globally.

All Of Those Voices takes a refreshingly raw and real look at Louis Tomlinson's musical journey. Ditching the typical glossy sheen of celebrity documentaries, this film gives audiences an intimate and unvarnished view of Louis' life and career. Through never-before-seen home movie footage and behind the scenes access to Louis' sell-out 2022 World Tour, All Of Those Voices offers a unique perspective on what it's like to be a musician in today's fast-paced world.

From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis' story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path. Since the acclaimed release of his debut album Walls and documenting the creation of his chart topping 2022 album Faith In The Future, the film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.

Directed by Charlie Lightening, the filmmaker behind the award-winning As It Was, All Of Those Voices is a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself. With a focus on honesty and vulnerability, this film is a refreshingly down-to-earth take on the life of a musician, capturing the real-life struggles and triumphs of a man who refused to be silenced by anyone else's expectations.

Louis Tomlinson said, "This has been something I've been working on for years, I'm really excited to finally put it out into the world. I've said it a million times but I'm lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story 'in my own words'."

Marc Allenby, CEO Trafalgar Releasing said, "We are excited to partner with Louis and his management team to bring his incredible story to cinemas worldwide. Louis' continued success beyond One Direction is inspiring, and clearly shows his global reach as an artist. We look forward to bringing his fans together to celebrate his life and work on the big screen this March."

Watch the new trailer here:

About Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson is a singer and songwriter from Doncaster, UK. As a member of One Direction, Louis was part of one of the biggest musical groups of all time. Now solo, Louis is following his heart musically. Following the international success of his 2020 debut album, Walls, which has sold over 1.2 million copies, Louis recently released his new album, Faith In The Future.

The acclaimed album went to No.1 in the UK, Spain and Belgium and Top 5 in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and across Europe. In addition, he recently announced a huge 85 date global tour for 2023.

In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most live streamed concert by a solo male artist, hosting one of the biggest live stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic.

Following the huge success of the festival's 2021 debut, last August also saw the return of Louis' highly successful self-curated event, The Away From Home Festival. The one-day event was staged last year at the stunning Marenostrum Fuengirola in Malaga, Spain, hosting 18,000 fans and selling out in just 24 hours with a line-up of some of the best new British bands.




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Food Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition Series Photo
Food Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition Series
Food Network takes ten up-and-coming chefs on the journey of a lifetime to Tuscany in the new primetime series Ciao House, hosted by network all-star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born Chef Gabriele Bertaccini. Shot on-location in Italy, the series welcomes ten rising culinary stars who will live together in a breathtaking Italian villa.
VIDEO: First Look at Mae Martins SAP Comedy Special on Netflix Photo
VIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on Netflix
This is the comedian’s hour-long Netflix stand-up debut. The special was filmed last December at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada. The special is directed by acclaimed creator, Abbi Jacobson. The special will be produced by All Things Comedy. Watch the new video footage now!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares CHANG CAN DUNK Film Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares CHANG CAN DUNK Film Trailer
Written and directed by Jingyi Shao, making his feature film debut, the inspiring coming-of-age sports comedy stars Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, Chase Liefeld and Mardy Ma. The film’s producers are Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe and Brad Weston, with Pamela Thur serving as executive producer. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Christine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative EraChristine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative Era
February 22, 2023

The multifaceted French phenomenon Christine and the Queens announces the American live debut of his new creative era. On top of his highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival return for the third time, he’ll perform live in San Francisco on 4.13 and will play Coachella side shows in San Diego on 4.18 and LA’s Fonda on 4.19.
Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'
February 22, 2023

Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.) Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Daydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LPDaydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LP
February 22, 2023

Chicago-based psych-pop multi-instrumentalist Elijah Montez, the frontman and sole songwriter of Daydream Review shares a new hypnotic single 'No Eternity' out everywhere now, that aims to imagine a future beyond a discouraging past and present. Daydream Review will be taking the new music around his home city of Chicago, IL this spring.
Luck Presents Reveals Lineup For 2023 Luck ReunionLuck Presents Reveals Lineup For 2023 Luck Reunion
February 22, 2023

The event will feature more than 35 acts, culinary experiences with renowned chefs from across the nation, local artisans and one of a kind merchandise. Luck Reunion remains an iconic opportunity for fans to experience live music from the backyard of the Red Headed Stranger himself. Check out the lineup now!
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Releases New Single 'Nobody Tells You When You're Young'Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Releases New Single 'Nobody Tells You When You're Young'
February 22, 2023

Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is gearing up for the release of his new studio album, Tilt At The Wind No More, next month and has released one more offering from the forthcoming collection with the piano ballad, “Nobody Tells You When You’re Young.” Plus, check out tour dates!
share