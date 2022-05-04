VIDEO: Trailer Released for NEPTUNE FROST Sci-Fi Musical Executive Produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda

The trailer for NEPTUNE FROST the visionary Sci-Fi musical from musician, poet, and artist Saul Williams and filmmaker Anisia Uzeyman and executive produced by Stephen Hendel (Finding Fela) and Lin-Manuel Miranda is available now. The film opens June 3 via Kino Lorber. Neptune Frost is described as Djibril Diop Mambéty tinged with hypnotic neon visuals and pulsating original music from Williams.

The film screened to great acclaim at Director's Fortnight, TIFF, NYFF, Sundance, and BFI London. THR's Jourdain Searles called it "The future of Black cinema," and Polygon's own Toussaint Egan wrote "a mesmerizing afropunk odyssey hacking at the boundaries of gender, technology, and class."

Multi-hyphenate, multidisciplinary artist Saul Williams brings his unique dynamism to this Afrofuturist vision, a sci-fi punk musical that's a visually wondrous amalgamation of themes, ideas, and songs that Williams has explored in his work, notably his 2016 album MartyrLoserKing.

Co-directed with his partner, the Rwandan-born artist and cinematographer Anisia Uzeyman, the film takes place in the hilltops of Burundi, where a group of escaped coltan miners form an anti-colonialist computer hacker collective. From their camp in an otherworldly e-waste dump, they attempt a takeover of the authoritarian regime exploiting the region's natural resources - and its people. When an intersex runaway and an escaped coltan miner find each other through cosmic forces, their connection sparks glitches within the greater divine circuitry.

Set between states of being - past and present, dream and waking life, colonized and free, male and female, memory and prescience - Neptune Frost is an invigorating and empowering direct download to the cerebral cortex and a call to reclaim technology for progressive political ends.

Watch the trailer below!