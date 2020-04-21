VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Teaches How to Make a Negroni on Instagram

Stanley Tucci took to Instagram to record himself making a Negroni.

He gives a step by step tutorial on how to make the drink, beginning with ice, a double shot of gin, a shot of sweet vermouth, and a single shot of Campari.

Watch the video below!

Tucci is an American actor, writer, producer and film director. He made his film debut in 1985's Prizzi's Honor, and played a wide variety of supporting roles in many major Hollywood film productions. He has also played as lead actor in a number of films, starting with lead billing in the 1996 film A Modern Affair.

He has won three Emmy Awards: one for the 1998 TV movie Winchell, in which he played the title role; one for a guest appearance on the TV series Monk; and one for being a producer of the web series PARK BENCH with Steve Buscemi. Tucci was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Lovely Bones (2009). He was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children, for THE ONE and Only Shrek!





