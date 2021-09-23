VIDEO: See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the Official Trailer for SPENCER

The official trailer for Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has been released. The film is directed by Pablo Larrain and will be released in theaters on November 5.

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charleshas long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairsand a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. SPENCER is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

English actor John Farthing joins Stewart as Prince Charles, with Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, and Timothy Spall rounding out the cast.

Recently seen in the 2020 remake of Charlie's Angels, Kristen Stewart is known for her breakout role as Bella Swan in the Twilight series. Other recent films include Underwater, Seberg, and Happiest Season.

Director Pablo Larrain is most known for his work directing the 2016 Academy Award-nominated film Jackie, based on the life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. His other work includes Ema, Neruda, and The Club.

Watch the full trailer here: