VIDEO: Peacock Releases AMBER: THE GIRL BEHIND THE ALERT Documentary Trailer

Peacock hsd announced its latest Original documentary Amber: The Girl Behind The Alert, the true story of the life and aftermath of the kidnapping of Amber Hagerman. The documentary film based on the girl whose tragedy inspired the Amber Alert, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

"Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert offers a deep dive into the tragic case of 9-year-old Amber Rene Hagerman, the catalyst to the Amber Alert -the emergency alert system we are all familiar with but perhaps DON'T know the origins of," said Stephanie Steele SVP, Unscripted Current Production NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"Through hours of raw, never-before-seen footage of Amber's family leading up to and after her disappearance, Peacock's latest Original documentary gives viewers a better understanding of the vibrant and loving young spirit that was Amber and the life-saving alert created in her name."

"The Amber Alert has brought more than 1,000 children home safely, but after more than 25 years Amber's case remains unsolved," said Executive Producer Elizabeth Fisher. "The paradox of this story is that Amber could have been saved by an Amber Alert, if it had existed at the time. This injustice continues to drive investigators TODAY to bring answers to her family."

Most people know the Amber Alert. Now, discover the true story behind Amber Hagerman's kidnapping and a murder mystery that remains unsolved after 27 years. Nine year-old Amber was riding her bike in Arlington, Texas when a man abducted her in broad daylight.

The community was shocked - not only to learn of the abduction but also the bizarre coincidence that a news crew had been following Amber's family for months. Footage of Amber was released and a desperate search began. Tragically, her body was found days later in a nearby creek, leading police to suspect the perp was local. Despite thousands of leads Amber's killer remains at large, but her legacy lives on.

Lessons learned from her case inspired the alert system that could have saved Amber's life but instead has saved more than a thousand children. Amber's mother shares her final interview and, for the first time, reflects on the hours of chilling documentary footage that captured Amber's final days.

Watch the new trailer here: