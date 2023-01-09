Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Releases AMBER: THE GIRL BEHIND THE ALERT Documentary Trailer

The documentary film based on the girl whose tragedy inspired the Amber Alert, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting Tuesday, January 17, 2023. 

Jan. 09, 2023  

Peacock hsd announced its latest Original documentary Amber: The Girl Behind The Alert, the true story of the life and aftermath of the kidnapping of Amber Hagerman. The documentary film based on the girl whose tragedy inspired the Amber Alert, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

"Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert offers a deep dive into the tragic case of 9-year-old Amber Rene Hagerman, the catalyst to the Amber Alert -the emergency alert system we are all familiar with but perhaps DON'T know the origins of," said Stephanie Steele SVP, Unscripted Current Production NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"Through hours of raw, never-before-seen footage of Amber's family leading up to and after her disappearance, Peacock's latest Original documentary gives viewers a better understanding of the vibrant and loving young spirit that was Amber and the life-saving alert created in her name."

"The Amber Alert has brought more than 1,000 children home safely, but after more than 25 years Amber's case remains unsolved," said Executive Producer Elizabeth Fisher. "The paradox of this story is that Amber could have been saved by an Amber Alert, if it had existed at the time. This injustice continues to drive investigators TODAY to bring answers to her family."

Most people know the Amber Alert. Now, discover the true story behind Amber Hagerman's kidnapping and a murder mystery that remains unsolved after 27 years. Nine year-old Amber was riding her bike in Arlington, Texas when a man abducted her in broad daylight.

The community was shocked - not only to learn of the abduction but also the bizarre coincidence that a news crew had been following Amber's family for months. Footage of Amber was released and a desperate search began. Tragically, her body was found days later in a nearby creek, leading police to suspect the perp was local. Despite thousands of leads Amber's killer remains at large, but her legacy lives on.

Lessons learned from her case inspired the alert system that could have saved Amber's life but instead has saved more than a thousand children. Amber's mother shares her final interview and, for the first time, reflects on the hours of chilling documentary footage that captured Amber's final days.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release Photo
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Sets Blu-Ray & DVD Release
Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel and audio commentary by esteemed filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ February 1.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts YOU Season Four Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts YOU Season Four Trailer
New year, new country, new persona - and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. The cast includes Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin. Watch the video trailer now!
Television Academy to Present ‘The Power of TV: Reshaping Breast Cancer Narratives&r Photo
Television Academy to Present ‘The Power of TV: Reshaping Breast Cancer Narratives’
Developed in partnership with Hollywood, Health & Society, a program of the University of Southern California Annenberg Norman Lear Center, the event will assemble storytellers and a medical and public health expert to discuss the very-real disparities in health care services that exist in access to health risk, prevention, treatment, and care.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In TeaserVIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In Teaser
January 9, 2023

Watch a video of Miley Cyrus singing her new single, 'Flowers,' in a teaser. 2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.
Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'
January 9, 2023

“Trouble” was co-written by Josh along with Mason Thornley and was just featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” which is currently available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, Josh recently performed “Trouble” on Access Carolina, while in town for the Bailey Zimmerman tour.
Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'
January 9, 2023

Amsterdam trio Mike Rogers have released heir latest single 'Get High' speaks of a psychedelic experience. Mike Mago, TWR72 and the lead singer of Kita Menari have joined forces to craft something which is unlike anything you’ve heard before. 
Ryan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In MarchRyan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In March
January 9, 2023

Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the ‘35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years’, the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, ‘Hell of a Day’, back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.
Big Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen PalmerBig Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen Palmer
January 9, 2023

Developing an affinity for music at a young age, the Ontario native grew up in a musical family, with early influences including John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Elton John, The Eagles, and Bruce Hornsby. Palmer's father bought him a drum kit in elementary school and challenged him to develop an appreciation for not just the sound.
share