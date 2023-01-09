Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film Trailer

The film will be available to stream globally on Paramount+ on Friday, February 10.

Jan. 09, 2023  
Paramount+ TODAY released the official trailer and key art for all-new original romantic comedy film AT MIDNIGHT, premiering Friday, Feb. 10. The official trailer and key art debuted during the film's panel at Paramount+'s Television Critics Association presentation, featuring stars Monica Barbaro, Diego Boneta and director Jonah Feingold.

The film will be available to stream globally on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil and Italy, with premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets announced at a later date.

AT MIDNIGHT centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, "Father of the Bride"), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood.

He's focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She's trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film, "Super Society 3," in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, "Workaholics") cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro's hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight ...

The film's cast also includes Casey Thomas Brown ("Father of the Bride"), Catherine Cohen ("Netflix's Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous"), Fernando Carsa ("Acapulco"), Whitney Cummings ("Good Mourning") and Maya Zapata("Selena's Secret").

AT MIDNIGHT will also be featured in the Paramount+ Valentine's Day collection that launches in February. The title joins the service's broad, world class library of popular series and perennial movies including romantic favorites like THE LOST CITY, GREASE, ALMOST FAMOUS, THE IN BETWEEN and more.

AT MIDNIGHT for Paramount+ is produced by Paramount's international studios and Fred Berger ("La La Land"), David Bernon ("Hearts Beat Loud"), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones ("Loving"), Eréndira Núñez Larios ("Sundown"), Josh Glick. and Diego Boneta through his production company, Three Amigos. Executive producers include Michel Franco, Gemma Levinson and Cory Crespo. AT MIDNIGHT is directed by Jonah Feingold ("Dating & New York"), and written by Feingold, Maria Hinojos ("Cindy la Regia") and Giovanni M. Porta. Porta, Hinojos and Natalia Boneta serve as co-executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here:



