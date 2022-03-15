VIDEO: Barack Obama Narrates Netflix's OUR GREAT NATIONAL PARKS Trailer

From the executive producer of Blue Planet II comes OUR GREAT NATIONAL PARKS, a breathtaking five-part series executive produced and narrated by President Barack Obama - who protected more public lands and waters than any other U.S. President in history - that invites viewers to experience nature in the world's most iconic national parks.

The new series is set to premiere on April 13, only on Netflix.

Spanning five continents, the series brims with wonder, humor, and optimism as each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents - both big and exceptionally small - and explores our changing relationship with wilderness. Traveling from the waters of Monterey Bay, California, to the bright red soil of Kenya's Tsavo National Park, the lush rainforests of Indonesia's Gunung Leuser National Park, the majestic terrain of Chilean Patagonia, and more, OUR GREAT NATIONAL PARKS beckons us to get out and explore, create new ways for these WILD places to thrive, and vigorously preserve them for future generations to come.

This series is a WILD Space production in association with Higher Ground Productions and Freeborne Media.

In collaboration with Higher Ground Productions and Freeborne Impact, the Wildlife Conservation Society and Count Us In will launch a campaign to activate inspired audiences to learn more about nature protection and its many benefits to human, animal and climate health.

Using the social hashtag #WildForAll, interested viewers can share the WILD spaces in their personal lives while learning about the spaces others enjoy - all toward the goal of ultimately making a meaningful change for our world.

Watch the new trailer here: