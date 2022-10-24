VIDEO: Netflix Shares STUTZ Trailer From Jonah Hill
The new film will be released on November 14.
Phil Stutz is one of the world's leading psychiatrists. He's helped countless patients over 40 years, including world-class creatives and business leaders, and among them many therapy-skeptics.
Directed by friend and patient Jonah Hill, the film explores Stutz's life and walks the viewer through his signature visualization exercises, The Tools. As Hill sits down with Stutz for an unorthodox session that flips their typical doctor-patient dynamic, they bring The Tools to life in a humorous, vulnerable and ultimately therapeutic experience.
Featuring candid discussion of both Stutz's and Hill's personal mental health journeys, alongside the lighthearted banter of two friends from different generations, the film beautifully frames The Tools and THE JOURNEY toward mental health in a manner that's accessible to anyone - whether or not they are actively seeking help.
The documentary was produced by Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin, Joaquin Phoenix, Chelsea Barnard, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Mark Monroe.
Watch the new trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
They shared an instrumental preview of all 7-songs and revealed the track list that includes “Zzz..,” “Hair Cut,” (focus track), “LUNATIC,” “Crack in the mirror,” “Ghost,” “X-MAS” and the instrumental version of “Hair Cut.' The new album depicts a confident but precarious state of Xdinary Heroes with an IT term ‘overload'.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'HK'
October 24, 2022
Blur drummer DAVE ROWNTREE shares another new track from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs. Rowntree also plays his first solo headline shows in November in the UK, previewing tracks from the album. The track was released alongside a new visualizer. Watch the video and listen to the single now!
VIDEO: Julian Lennon Releases AI Music Video for 'Lucky Ones'
October 24, 2022
Director, Editor and Animator, David Dutton and Lennon wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. The video expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Gives Surprise Performance at Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'
October 24, 2022
Tony Award-winning actress, singer and the original Glinda from Broadway's Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise performance for guests, singing holiday songs, as well as a special duet of For Good with Ginna Claire, star of Hallmark original holiday film A Holiday Spectacular, and Glinda from Broadway's Wicked. Check out photos now!
Disney Announces a $1 Million Multi-Year Grant to Exceptional Minds to Continue Supporting Inclusion and Diversity in Entertainment
October 24, 2022
This past weekend, Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit academy and working studio training young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in the creative arts, celebrated their ten-year anniversary on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. During this event, Disney announced that they would make a $1 million multi-year commitment.