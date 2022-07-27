VIDEO: Netflix Shares John McAfee Documentary Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Running with the Devil: The WILD World of John McAfee. The new documentary will begin streaming on August 24.

He's the original computer genius gone rogue, inventor of one of the most successful (and most hated) pieces of software of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus.

At his peak, John McAfee was worth $100 million. But when his neighbour was murdered, McAfee went on the run - and invited a film crew with him.

With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee as he's pursued by the authorities, this is the definitive story of a larger-than-life character, a man who ran for President, escaped from prison multiple times, and claimed to have hacked the world.

Watch the trailer for the new documentary here: