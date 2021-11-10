Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases LOST IN SPACE Season 3 Trailer

The new season will premiere on December 1, 2021.

Nov. 10, 2021  

Netflix has released the trailer for the final season of Lost in Space. The new season features Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. It is set for a December 1 release.

In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family's survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation -- but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever.

Meanwhile John and Maureen -- with Don at their side -- must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


From This Author Michael Major