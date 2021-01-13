Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Neil Gaiman Compares Quarantine to Being Locked in a Cellar with a Bomb

Neil Gaiman explains why quarantine boredom is bad for creativity.

Jan. 13, 2021  

Neil Gaiman explains why quarantine boredom is bad for creativity and shares how peculiar it is for his twenty-year-old book to be adapted into a show and still feel of-the-moment.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Neil Gaiman Compares Quarantine to Being Locked in a Cellar with a Bomb
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You