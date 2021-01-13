VIDEO: Neil Gaiman Compares Quarantine to Being Locked in a Cellar with a Bomb

Neil Gaiman explains why quarantine boredom is bad for creativity and shares how peculiar it is for his twenty-year-old book to be adapted into a show and still feel of-the-moment.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.