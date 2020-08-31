VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Performs 'Midnight Sky' at the 2020 VMAs
Watch the performance here.
Miley Cyrus performs "Midnight Sky" at the 2020 Video Music Awards.
Watch the performance below!
In creating the song and video, Miley drew from strong female musical icons, like Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, and Debbie Harry, who have always been so generous, and have been her greatest allies and inspiration. The video showcases Miley as her true self: unapologetic, diverse, sexy, confident, experimental, and strong.
