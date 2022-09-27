Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Meghan Trainor & First USC Majorette Team Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

Grammy Award-winner Meghan Trainor brings the fun on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, September 27. The "Takin' It Back" singer hilariously reveals why she hangs plaques of the songs she's written in her bathroom.

In a game of rapid-fire questions, Meghan shares her worst date ever and showcases her impersonation of Harry Styles in "Don't Worry Darling." Then, the singer-songwriter teaches Jennifer the dance moves that make her popular on TikTok!

Later on, USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas of SC, give a show-stopping performance. Princess Isis Lang, the creator of the team, and her fellow dancers talk about their groundbreaking debut that went viral on Twitter.

The Cardinal Divas also discuss the culture-shifting impact they're having on Black girls and universities across the nation, despite the criticism they've received surrounding the introduction of a historically Black practice at a predominantly white institution. Tune-in as Jennifer tries out some majorette dance moves with the Cardinal Divas.

The week continues with multi-award nominated singer-songwriter and "The Masked Singer" judge Robin Thicke, Emmy Award-nominated "Grey's Anatomy" star Chandra Wilson, and the multi-talented Emmy Award-winner Derek Hough.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Meghan Trainor Reveals the Clever Reason She Keeps Record Plaques in Her Bathroom:

Meghan Trainor Does Her Best Harry Styles Impression and Reveals Celeb Crush:

Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson Twerk Like They're on TikTok:

The Cardinal Divas of SC Take Over the 'Jennifer Hudson Show' Studio:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' VideoVIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' Video
September 26, 2022

The track was released earlier this summer, while garnering heavy rotation in SiriusXM's Hits1 and generating over 400,000 streams on TikTok alone. 'Heaven To Me' was co-written by Winter, Maya K. (Bebe Rexha, Anitta, J Balvin) and Grammy award-winning Mark Nilan Jr. (B.O.B., Trey Songz, Migos, Lady Gaga). Watch the new music video now!
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray ReleasePARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray Release
September 26, 2022

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION includes 9 Blu-ray discs, including the out-of-print 3D Blu-ray of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE GHOST DIMENSION, digital codes for each film, and an exclusive “home security sticker”—all housed in deluxe packaging containing reversible artwork for each title.
Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'
September 26, 2022

Pinky Cole who is one of the world’s most prominent and outspoken celebrities in food and philanthropy as Founder, CEO, and Visionary behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation announced the launch of the star-studded “Pinky Cole Experience Tour” to celebrate the release of her game changing all vegan recipe book.
VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-SabakiVIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-Sabaki
September 26, 2022

Haru Nemuri has released two live performance videos filmed at the Ura-Sabaku Desert in Izu Oshima. Fans can now watch the performance videos for the songs “Never Let You Go” and the title track “Shunka Ryougen” now on YouTube. The videos have been released as Haru gears up for her upcoming North American tour.
Eszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With StewEszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With Stew
September 26, 2022

Singer / songwriter / violinist / actress extraordinaire Eszter Balint is releasing her long-overdue fourth album, I HATE MEMORY! The album was recorded by Andy Taub at Brooklyn Recording with additional recording by Kato Hideki and Bryce Goggin at Trout Recording, produced by Balint and Hideki.