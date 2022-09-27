VIDEO: Meghan Trainor & First USC Majorette Team Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Grammy Award-winner Meghan Trainor brings the fun on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, September 27. The "Takin' It Back" singer hilariously reveals why she hangs plaques of the songs she's written in her bathroom.

In a game of rapid-fire questions, Meghan shares her worst date ever and showcases her impersonation of Harry Styles in "Don't Worry Darling." Then, the singer-songwriter teaches Jennifer the dance moves that make her popular on TikTok!

Later on, USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas of SC, give a show-stopping performance. Princess Isis Lang, the creator of the team, and her fellow dancers talk about their groundbreaking debut that went viral on Twitter.

The Cardinal Divas also discuss the culture-shifting impact they're having on Black girls and universities across the nation, despite the criticism they've received surrounding the introduction of a historically Black practice at a predominantly white institution. Tune-in as Jennifer tries out some majorette dance moves with the Cardinal Divas.

The week continues with multi-award nominated singer-songwriter and "The Masked Singer" judge Robin Thicke, Emmy Award-nominated "Grey's Anatomy" star Chandra Wilson, and the multi-talented Emmy Award-winner Derek Hough.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.