VIDEO: Josh Gad Stars in Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Trailer

The series starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, premieres Thursday, January 13.

Jan. 4, 2022  

Peacock has shared the trailer for the new comedy Wolf Life Me. The new series will drop on January 13.

Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

"I'd love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it's going or what gets REVEALED as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it's going to shock and surprise people. You get to the end of every episode and there's a reason that you have to keep watching," says series creator, executive producer, and director Abe Forsythe.

Watch the new trailer here:

