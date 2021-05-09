VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Performs 'Sweet Caroline' as Part of Global Citizen's VAX LIVE Concert

Actress, singer, and dancer Jennifer Lopez sang "Sweet Caroline" as part of the VAX LIVE concert to celebrate her mom, who was recently vaccinated against COVID-19.

During the special, Global Citizen called on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough "dollars-for-doses" to vaccinate more than 27 million heroic health workers that are serving on the global frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic every day. The special also encourages global development advocates and changemakers to call on world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, everywhere.

"VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World" was pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

With support from the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi, and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, and the State of California, the special, hosted by multiplatinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez, included a night of musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.