VIDEO: HBO Max Shares Trailer for Season Three Of THE DOG HOUSE: UK

Season three of THE DOG HOUSE: UK debuts THURSDAY, JUNE 16. The entire nine episode-season will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Finding forever homes for rejected dogs isn't easy, but that's exactly what the staff of Wood Green do every day. Set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with eager owners, THE DOG HOUSE: UK captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog "dating" experience.

Each episode introduces tearful tales of abandoned dogs while also touching on relatable backstories of families, couples and singletons all hoping their lives will be changed by a new four-legged friend. It's up to the center's dedicated staff to match pets with potential new owners and to arrange an all-important first date that will determine if the adorable pups and hopeful humans have that fated connection.

Series produced and directed by Anna Llewellyn; executive producer, Nick Mirsky; series producer, Morgana Pugh; producer/directors, Tom Bowman, Matt Wicks; senior producer, KATIE Brimblecombe; narrator, Perry Fitzpatrick. The show was originally produced by Five Mile Films for Channel 4 in the UK for distribution by All3Media International.

Watch the new trailer here: