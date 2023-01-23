Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL debuts THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 on HBO Max.

Jan. 23, 2023  
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL Trailer

The Max Original adult animated special HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL debuts THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 on HBO Max.

As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.

The voice cast of HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk , Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall , Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others.

Based on characters from DC, the special is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Executive Producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register.

Watch the new trailer here:



