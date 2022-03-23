VIDEO: HBO Max Releases CLOSE ENOUGH Season Three Trailer

Season three of the Max Original adult animated series Close Enough debuts Thursday, April 7 with all eight episodes.

From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy® winning Regular Show, comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates, all sharing a cramped apartment on the eastside of Los Angeles.

They navigate a chaotic time in their 30s as they struggle to grow up without growing old. It's about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams, all while avoiding alien fitness cults, yacht-rock vampires, and silent film era bison. Their life may not be ideal, but for now, it's Close Enough.

The cast includes JG Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Danielle Brooks, Jessica DiCicco, and James Adomian.

The guest cast includes Henry Winkler, Laraine Newman, John Early, Nikki Glaser, Debra Wilson, and Monét X. Change.

Close Enough is created by JG Quintel and produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Watch the new trailer here: