VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Trailer for LUCY'S SCHOOL on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for "Lucy's School," a new original special celebrating educators based on the classic "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, premiering Friday, August 12.

Watch below!

The Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the Fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn't as easy as it sounds. "Lucy's School" is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi ("It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown"), written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, who also executive produce alongside Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and is produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

Also coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, August 12 through its partnership with WildBrain are new episodes of the beloved Apple Original, "The Snoopy Show" season two.

The award-winning slate of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed "El Deafo," "Best Foot Forward," "Lovely Little Farm," "Duck & Goose," "Pinecone and the Pony," "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company; "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; "Get Rolling with Otis" and "Puppy Place"; Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers"; Peabody Award-winning series "Stillwater"; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "Snoopy in Space" season two, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," and "For Auld Lang Syne"; and "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

