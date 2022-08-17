Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at Tim Burton's ADDAMS FAMILY Spinoff Series WEDNESDAY

The new Netflix series drops this fall.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Mayhem, mystery and murder. WEDNESDAY, a twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton, drops this fall. Watch the new teaser trailer now!

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).

Additional cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

