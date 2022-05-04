VIDEO: First Look at Season 3 of Peacock's DRAGONS RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY

The new season of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is set to premiere on Peacock on May 19th. In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, Dragons Rescue Riders Heroes of the Sky is the next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor.

In Season 3, Dak, Layla and the Rescue Rides are back with new adventures as they venture to the Sunken City of Valantis in a race to claim the Alpha Crystals before Magnus! They'll help an aquatic dragon escape his underwater bullies, find a guardian dragon to protect Cutter and even help some new dragon friends start their own rescue team just in time to celebrate Nest Day with all of Huttsgalor!

Watch the new trailer here!